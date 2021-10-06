Tamil Nadu man arrested for duping job aspirants

The Central Crime Branch (CCB) of Chennai City Police arrested a 37-year-old man on charges of cheating job aspirants by claiming to be a relative of former chief minister and AIADMK coordinator O Pannerselvam.

According to police, the complainant, Kamalakannan, a retired SBI officer, first met the accused, Madhanagopal, in 2016. Madhanagopal had introduced himself as Pannerselvam’s nephew and had claimed to have clout among higher government officials.

Kamalakannan had deposited Rs 44,50,000 into the bank account of Madhanagopal as the latter had assured him that he would arrange jobs for his two daughters at the secretariat and at the Tamil Nadu Electricity Board. Madhanagopal had even provided purported appointment letters to Kamalakannan.

But after getting no response from Madhanagopal for a long period, Kamalakannan had visited the secretariat and found out that the appointment letters were fake. He had then registered a complaint with the CCB.

The absconding Madhanagopal, a resident of Tiruvallur, was caught by the team of officials led by Inspector Kalarani, and fake government seals, letters, gold jewellery, car, laptop, two mobile phones and cash worth Rs 63,000 were seized from him.

The Chennai police commissioner has requested people not to fall for ‘brokers’ who claim that they have influence among higher-ranked government officials and politicians.