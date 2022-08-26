scorecardresearch
Friday, Aug 26, 2022

Tamil Nadu man absconding for 20 years arrested on return from Dubai

Ravikumar was booked along with six others in 2022 for a robbery at Panyapatti in Pudukkottai.

According to police, Ravikumar was booked along with six others in 2022 for a robbery at Panyapatti in Pudukkottai. (Representational)

A 43-year-old man wanted for a 20-year-old case of robbery in Tamil Nadu’s Pudukkottai district was arrested at Chennai airport when he arrived from Dubai on Wednesday.

According to police, Ravikumar was booked along with six others in 2022 for a robbery at Panyapatti in Pudukkottai. While the rest of the accused were caught, Ravikumar had been on the run. The Pudukkottai superintendent of police had issued a lookout notice for him at airports across the country.

A driver, Ravikumar has many theft cases pending against him, said police.

As Ravikumar, who left the country when he was about 23, returned on Wednesday morning, immigration officials at the airport found that he was on the wanted list. They soon alerted the local S-2 police station, which passed the information to the Pudukkottai police, which took him in custody in the evening.

First published on: 26-08-2022 at 03:16:27 pm
