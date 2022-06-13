Tamil Nadu: Makkal Needhi Maiam chief Kamal Haasan launches blood donation drive

Actor and Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) leader Kamal Haasan launched a blood donation drive called ‘Kamal’s blood commune’ in Chennai Monday. The drive will first be held in the Tamil Nadu capital and later in phases in different parts of the state.

MNM functionaries said the commune will help people in need of blood to connect with donors through a helpline – 9150208889.

Speaking at the event, Haasan said the initiative was not a new one but it was being conducted for over 40 years through his Narpani Mandram (welfare club), and has been launched afresh to encourage more blood donation.

“During blood donation, all caste, creed and religion would be forgotten and only brotherhood will prevail. We should make use of these efforts… there are so many things that are present around us to help us become good humans,” Haasan said.

Commenting on contemporary politics, the MNM leader said politics was not just about elections, receiving commission for performing duties or making poor people rich but creating a society without poor people.

Haasan added that whereas MNM members have joined politics from a sense of duty, other parties view politics as a business and a means to make money.

“Not just one person in the street should be rich but the entire street should be flourishing and for that you need a leader who doesn’t care about money. People didn’t understand this, if they let me act, I would earn Rs 300 crore. I will pay my debts, I will help those around me with whatever money I can and if I don’t have further money, I will boldly say I don’t have money. It’s important to be a good human…” he said.

He said people should not question his decision to continue acting in films as that was his profession.

“A leader may not just be in sirai (prison) but can also be on thirai (silver screen). We have seen such leaders. I have not come here to celebrate my film’s success. That is just a stepping stone, I need to climb a huge mountain. Slowly, I am climbing up,” he said.

Commenting on a song from his latest outing Vikram, which allegedly took pot-shots at the Union Government, Haasan said he didn’t criticise any one party but the whole system.