Tamil Nadu: Madurai Medical College dean removed from post after Charak Shapath row

The dean of Madurai Medical College was removed from the post Sunday following the controversy over first-year students in the college being administered the Maharshi Charak Shapath in Sanskrit. The use of the Sanskrit oath instead of the usual Hippocratic Oath in English at an event attended by two state cabinet ministers – Finance Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan and Commercial Taxes Minister P Moorthy – had triggered a controversy.

After the visuals of students taking the Sanskrit oath at the ceremony went viral, the state government ordered the removal of A Rathinavel, the medical college dean. The notice said he was placed on the waiting list without giving him orders about further postings.

Sources said the primary reasons that triggered the controversy and government action against a senior health department official were political in nature. While the Sanskrit oath, instead of the Hippocratic Oath in English, was seen as a departure from the century-old tradition, the tussle between the state and the Centre over the alleged attempts to impose Hindi and Sanskrit in Tamil Nadu also flared up the issue. Moreover, controversy was generated even when the National Medical Commission (NMC), the regulator for medical education and practices that replaced the previous Medical Council of India (MCI), had suggested that medical colleges replace the traditional Hippocratic Oath with Charak Shapath.

Even as the Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya had recently said that ‘Charak Shapath’ would be optional and not forced on medical students, a modified version of the Charak Shapath was made available for colleges to use for their oath-taking ceremony of new batches.

The Charak oath is from the ‘Charaka Samhita,’ one of the crucial Ayurveda texts. Likewise, the Hippocratic Oath, an ethical code traditionally used to initiate students into modern allopathy medicine, is carved out from the ideas of ancient Greek physician Hippocrates.

Before he was removed from the post, Rathinavel said the Charak Oath used for Saturday’s event was taken by students from the NMC website, in which the oath in Sanskrit was written in English. However, his superiors did not accept Rathinavel’s claim that the student cabinet secretary chose the Charak Oath, leading to action against him.

Leader of PMK and former Union health minister Anbumani Ramadoss said he was surprised at the incident. “It should have been prevented then and there…” he said.

State Health Minister Ma Subramanian has ordered a detailed probe into the incident. “We have also written to all medical institutions in the state to follow the traditional Hippocratic Oath. This government will not allow a departure from this convention,” Subramanian said.