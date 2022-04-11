Tamil Nadu: Madurai decks up for Chithirai Thiruvizha festival

After a gap of two years owing to the Covid-19 pandemic, the Sri Meenakshi Sundareswarar Temple in Madurai has been decked up in its full glory for the much-anticipated annual Chithirai Thiruvizha festival this year.

The district authorities, including mayor V Indrani, collector Aneesh Sekhar and corporation commissioner KP Karthikeyan, have held several rounds of discussions for the smooth conduct of the festival.

Finance Minister PTR Palanivel Thiagarajan also inspected the areas close to the temple a few days ago and directed officials concerned to put in place crowd-management measures.

The festival began with the Kodiyetram (flag hoisting ceremony) on April 5. The Sree Meenakshi Pattabishekam (coronation of goddess Meenakshi) will be held Tuesday. The main event, Sree Meenakshi Sundareswarar Thirukalyanam (celestial wedding), will take place on April 14 and Sri Kallazhagar Vaigai Aatril Ezhuntharulal (Kallazhagar’s procession) will be organised on April 16. Notably, the Chariot festival which remained suspended due to the pandemic will take place on April 15.

Speaking to Indianexpress.com, Madurai corporation commissioner KP Karthikeyan said all necessary arrangements have been put in place for the smooth conduct of the festival.

“We have made special arrangements for water supply. Around 1,500 sanitation workers have been deployed. We began cleaning activities a week ago. The civic body has also sought additional manpower. Our prime focus is maintaining cleanliness. The police personnel have identified certain spaces where parking facilities will be provided.

We have also made arrangements for a quick clean-up drive after the festival. We have been informed that there will be around 1.5 lakh floating population during the festival but we are making arrangements for double that number,” he

said.

Close to 3,000 police personnel including those from neighbouring districts have been deployed for security duties, the commissioner added. Watchtowers have been set up in areas where large crowd gathering is expected.

The Madurai district police have introduced a new feature, ‘Track Alagar’, on the Madurai Kavalan app to provide real-time location of Lord Kallazhagar’s procession. The officials informed during a press briefing that the application can be accessed on even 2G internet speed.

The temple administration has also identified around 30 spots to set up LED screens for live telecasting festival events.

Further, Madurai District Collector Aneesh Sekhar has issued a circular stating that people who wish to do annadhanam (providing free food at the temple premises) during the festival have to get the approval of the department of food safety in Madurai. They can even register their request online at the Food Safety and Authority of India website, he added.