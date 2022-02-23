Tamil Nadu logs 618 Covid cases as 24 districts report infections in single digits

Tamil Nadu recorded fresh 618 coronavirus cases and four deaths on Wednesday. So far the state has recorded 34,47,006 cases and 37,993 fatalities.

As many as 2,153 got discharged and the number of total active cases fell to 10,782. Among the districts, Chennai registered 156 fresh cases. The number of active cases dropped to 2,214 from 2,423 a day ago. So far 7,49,330 positive cases have been registered in the city.

Coimbatore saw 87 cases while Chengalpattu recorded 72 new infections. As many as 24 districts recorded cases in single digits.

The neighbouring Union Territory of Puducherry logged 12 new cases of coronavirus in the past 24 hours, taking the overall tally to 1,65,658. As a total of 2,061 samples were tested, nine cases were in Puducherry and three in Karaikal. Yanam and Mahe recorded no infection. With no death, the toll remained at 1,960.

The active cases in the Union Territory stood at 261, of which 242 were in home isolation. The test positivity rate was 0.58 per cent. As many as 4,158 vaccine doses were administered. These included 546 first doses, 3,531 second doses and 81 booster doses.