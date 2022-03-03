Tamil Nadu logs 292 fresh Covid cases, one death

Tamil Nadu on Thursday logged 292 fresh Covid-19 infections taking the tally to 34,50,333. The total cases included one returnee each from Andhra Pradesh, Jharkhand and Kerala. As many as 778 people got discharged in the past 24 hours leaving 3,950 active infections. With one death, the toll reached 38,010.

Chennai continued to lead by recording 83 cases on Thursday. It is followed by Coimbatore (43) and Chengalpattu (34). Ariyalur, Dharmapuri, Kallakurichi, Karur, Mayiladuthirai, Nagapattinam, Pudukkotai recorded zero cases. Apart from the Nilgiris (15), Tiruvallur (12), Kancheepuram (10), Trichy (10), Vellore (10), the rest of the districts recorded new cases in single digits.

The Union Territory of Puducherry recorded seven fresh Covid-19 infections as the overall tally went up to 1,65,738. The number of active cases stood at 74, including 65 patients in home isolation and nine in hospitals. The positivity rate stood at 1.15 per cent. With no causalities, the toll remained at 1,962.

Among the fresh cases, the Puducherry region accounted for five cases while Karaikal recorded two cases. Yanam and Mahe recorded no fresh infections.