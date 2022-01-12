Tamil Nadu logs 17,934 fresh Covid cases; mega jab camps suspended in view of festival season

Tamil Nadu on Wednesday recorded 17,934 fresh Covid infections and 19 deaths on Wednesday, pushing the state’s caseload to 28,47,589 and total coronavirus deaths to 36,905.

On a day the test positivity rate stood at 11.47 per cent, state Minister for Medical and Family Welfare Ma Subramanian said the weekly mega vaccination camps would be suspended in view of the coming festival season.

Chennai continued to top the district-wise tally with 7,372 fresh infections, followed by neighbouring Chengalpattu (1,840), Coimbatore (981) and Thiruvallur (931). The rest of the cases were spread mostly across Kancheepuram (620), Madurai (498), Tirunelveli (451) and Trichy (444).As 4,039 Covid patients got discharged in the past 24 hours in the state, only 88,959 cases remain active. Of the new cases, 36 came from other countries and states.

No entry for devotees for Vaikunta Ekadesi festival

The Greater Chennai Police has said that devotees would not be allowed to enter the Sri Parthasarathy temple from 10pm on Wednesday till 6am on Thursday during the Vaikunta Ekadesi festival as part of Covid-19 restrictions. The annual festival usually witnesses thousands thronging the temple in Triplicane and queuing up from the previous day night to catch a glimpse of the deity.

This year, as per the police advisory, devotees will be allowed to enter the temple after 6:15 am on Thursday and have the darshan till 8pm adhering to Covid-19 rules. Senior citizens above 65 years and those with comorbidities, pregnant women and children below 10 years have been advised not to visit the temple.



40 test positive on IIT-Madras campus

The Indian Institute of Technology–Madras said that 40 boarders including students and faculty members had tested positive for coronavirus between January 9 and 11. “Students are under quarantine as per the guidelines of the health authorities. Food is being supplied to their hostel rooms.. All students who have tested positive, whether asymptomatic or not, are being cared for at a government healthcare facility as per the Greater Chennai Corporation guidelines,” an official release said.