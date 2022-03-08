Tamil Nadu logs 151 fresh Covid-19 cases, two deaths

Tamil Nadu on Tuesday recorded 151 fresh Covid-19 cases, including one returnee from West Bengal, pushing the caseload to 34,51,322. With two casualties, the toll tally reached 38,019. A total of 418 people recovered from the disease in the past 24 hours, leaving the number of active infections at 2,145. Altogether 40,844 samples were tested on Tuesday, taking the cumulative tally to 6,47,95,497.

Chennai continued to top the districts with 51 fresh infections followed by Coimbatore with 18 and Chengalpattu with 16 cases. As many as 12 districts including Ariyalur, Cuddalore, Kallakurichi, Krishnagiri, Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam, Pudukkotai, Ranipet, Tenkasi, Thirupathur, Thiruvannamalai and Thiruvarur reported zero cases.

Meanwhile, in the Union territory of Puducherry, a day after it reported zero cases, three fresh Covid-19 cases were detected. The cases were identified after examining a total of 547 samples. Of the three cases, two were reported in the Puducherry region and one in Mahe. The other two regions, Karaikal and Yanam, reported zero Covid-19 cases. So far, 1.65 lakh Covid-19 cases have been reported in the Union territory.

The active case tally stood at 26, including four patients who are undergoing treatment in hospitals and the remaining 22 in home quarantine. With no fresh fatality being reported, the toll figure remained at 1,962. The health department has so far administered 15,98,282 vaccine doses which comprised 9,32,464 first doses, 6,53,112 second and 12,706 precautionary doses.

