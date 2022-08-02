Tamil Nadu logs 1,359 new Covid-19 cases

August 2, 2022 12:12:46 pm
Tamil Nadu on Monday recorded 1,359 fresh coronavirus cases and maintained the downward graph. The overall tally rose to 35,45,605.
The State recorded 1,467 new cases a day ago.
There was no casualty today and the toll remained at 38,032 so far. The number of active cases dropped to 12,228 from 12,671 on Sunday.
Two travellers – one from Malaysia and the other from Sri Lanka – tested positive for the contagion and were among the 1,359, said a bulletin from the State Health Department.
A total of 1,802 patients were discharged today following treatment and the net recoveries increased to 34,95,345.
Chennai accounted for 309 fresh cases followed by Coimbatore with 142 and Chengalpattu with 136.
