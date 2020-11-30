Tamil Nadu Covid-19 restrictions to remain in force till Dec 31, some exemptions made

A man walks on Marina Beach in Chennai, Nov. 26, 2020. (AP Photo: R. Parthibhan)

Tamil Nadu Lockdown Guidelines: The restrictions imposed due to in Tamil Nadu will remain in force till December 31, the state government announced Monday. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami said the decision was taken after consulting medical experts, district collectors and other officials.

However, from December 1, some additional activities will be permitted in the state.

The government has allowed classes for final year students of undergraduate programmes in colleges and universities to begin from December 7. For undergraduate and post-graduate students who are pursuing medicine, courses will resume from December 7. For students who have been provided admission for the 2020-21 academic year, the courses will begin on February 1, 2021.

For the first time since March, Marina beach in Chennai will open for the public on December 14. The decision comes a couple of weeks after the Madras High Court asked the government to take a decision on providing the public access to the beach. The court said if the civic body didn’t take a decision soon, it would pass an order to reopen the beach.

With prior permission, religious congregations, and social, political and cultural functions will be allowed inside an auditorium with 50 per cent capacity, or a maximum of 200 people.

Trade centres and exhibitions will be allowed for business-to-business purposes only.

Swimming pools will be reopened across the state for sports training. Entry will remain restricted to the general public.

The government will continue to mandate e-registrations for those entering Tamil Nadu, except from Puducherry, Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka.

Palaniswami said his government’s efforts had led to the decline of cases across the state. “In the last 10 days, the number of people who tested positive every day for Covid-19 is below 1,600. The number of active cases has lessened from 50,000 to 11,000,” he said.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Chennai News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd