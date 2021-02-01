Tamil Nadu: Lockdown extended till Feb 28; Colleges, classes 9 and 11 to reopen on Feb 8

Hostels for Classes 9 and 11 students can be reopened as well according to the government order. Express Photo: Srinivas K

The Tamil Nadu government on Sunday extended the lockdown in the state till February 28 with further relaxations.

All arts, science, technical, engineering, agriculture, veterinary and fisheries colleges will reopen for undergraduate, post graduate and diploma students from February 8, with hostels permitted to reopen as well.

Schools and hostels for Classes 9 and 11 will reopen on February 8.

Swimming pools and exhibition halls can be reopened so long as they adhere to the SOP laid down by the government.

The cap on seating capacity has been removed and theatres, cinema halls and multiplexes can now permit 100 per cent occupancy from February 1. Earlier, theatres and multiplexes were allowed to operate with 50 per cent capacity after reopening in November.

Sports tournaments can be held in stadiums with a capacity of 50 per cent of the venue.

Religious gatherings and other functions can now be held with a maximum capacity of 50 per cent with a ceiling of 600 persons only. Meanwhile, functions in open spaces can be conducted with a capacity of 50 per cent of the particular venue.

Further, public events can be held in all districts while adhering to the government SOP.

Petrol bunks can also function without any restrictions as opposed to the earlier curfew of 10 pm.

However, all international air travel apart from the ones permitted by the Ministry of Home Affairs continue to remain prohibited.