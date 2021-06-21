Tamil Nadu lockdown relaxations: Who requires an e-registration to travel?

A traffic jam at GST road in Chennai after partial relaxation of Covid-19 lockdown. (PTI)

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Sunday announced that the lockdown across the state will be extended by another week. However, he did give a host of relaxations to the existing norms.

Based on the number of Covid-19 cases, the 38 districts of the state have been divided into 3 categories. As per the earlier order, people would still need e-registration to commute from one place to another, but now, this rule has been differentiated for districts depending upon the caseload.

Districts that fall under Category 1: Coimbatore, Nilgris, Tiruppur, Erode, Salem, Karur, Namakkal, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam and Mayiladuthurai.

Districts that fall under Category 2: Ariyalur, Cuddalore, Dharmapuri, Dindigul, Kallakurichi, Kanniyakumari, Krishnagiri, Madurai, Perambur, Pudukkotai, Ramanathapuram, Ranipet, Sivaganga, Theni, Tenkasi, Tirunelveli, Tiruppatur, Tiruvannamalai, Thoothukudi, Tiruchirapalli, Villupuram, Vellore and Virudhunagar.

Districts that fall under Category 3: Chennai, Kancheepuram, Chengalpet and Tiruvallur.

A health worker takes a swab sample of a fisherman in Chennai. (PTI) A health worker takes a swab sample of a fisherman in Chennai. (PTI)

E-registration rules for districts in Category 1:

Transportation services attached to homes providing shelter to children/differently-abled/ mentally challenged/senior citizens/destitute/women/widows will require e-registration. People travelling from their residence to railway stations and airports would require e-registration Employees at observation homes, aftercare homes and places of safety for juveniles Volunteers and caregivers providing food and other services for persons with special needs, differently-abled, senior citizens Passengers coming in by air and train from other countries or states Private security services for maintenance and upkeep of office, including housekeeping services in residential complexes Services provided by self-employed persons (electricians, plumbers, motor technicians, carpenters, etc). They have been allowed to work from 9 am to 5 pm Passengers travelling in auto-rickshaws and rental taxis Employees who commute to their workplace on two-wheelers Inter-state or inter-district travel for medical emergencies or funerals last rites are permitted with e-registration. Intra-district travel for medical emergencies, funerals or last rites are permitted without e-registration Travel between districts for marriages is not permitted in areas that fall under this category.

A healthworker administers a dose of a Covid-19 vaccine in Chennai on Monday. (PTI) A healthworker administers a dose of a Covid-19 vaccine in Chennai on Monday. (PTI)

E-registration rules for districts in Category 2:

All the aforesaid rules apply to people living in districts that fall under this category. However, the only relaxation is regarding marriages where travel between districts is allowed after getting an e-pass from the concerned authorities. E-pass can be applied for up to 50 persons by the bride, groom or the head of the family on either side.

E-registration rules for districts in Category 3:

E-registration not required for transportation services attached to homes providing shelter to children/differently-abled/ mentally challenged/senior citizens/destitute/women/widow and others E-registration is not a must for employees working at observation homes, aftercare homes and places of safety for juveniles. People who wish to travel from their residence to railway stations or airports are allowed to do so without an e-pass. E-registration not needed for volunteers, caregivers providing food and other services for persons with special needs, differently-abled, senior citizens E-registration not required for private security services for maintenance and upkeep of offices, including housekeeping services in residential complexes E-registration not needed for passengers travelling in auto-rickshaws and rental taxis

Rules for employees travelling to their workplaces on two-wheelers and people attending marriage ceremonies, however, remain the same as the ones for districts falling under Category 2.