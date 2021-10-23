Tamil Nadu eases Covid curbs: Theatres can function with 100% occupancy, classes for 1-8 on rotational basis & more

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Saturday announced that Covid-19 lockdown in the state will be extended till November 15, with a few relaxations.

According to the latest government release, movie theatre halls in the state can function with 100 per cent occupancy from November 1 and said that all movie shootings can take place with a sufficient number of workers. All those engaged in shooting should be vaccinated, it added.

The deadline for shops and restaurants to close by 11 PM will be lifted from today. However, the ban on political, religious and cultural events would continue as they could turn into super-spreader events.

The transport norms have also been relaxed. The government announced that intra-district and inter-district public transport (ordinary and air-conditioned buses) will be allowed with 100 per cent seat occupancy. This does not apply to buses going to Kerala.

From November 1, in-person classes in schools will also be allowed on a rotational basis for classes 1 to 8. Further, indoor and outdoor sports, sports training, and use of swimming pools for ‘therapeutic purposes’ are allowed with immediate effect.

The government has also said that all indoor cultural programmes are allowed and stand-alone liquor bars have been allowed to open.

The state government had previously extended the lockdown till October 31 last month. It has now been extended for 15 more days starting November 1.

On Saturday, Tamil Nadu reported 1,040 new Covid-19 cases, pushing the caseload to 26,94,089. The number of fatalities mounted to 36,004 with 17 deaths due to the virus in the last 24 hours.