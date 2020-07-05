Tamil Nadu lockdown to ease from Monday: What is allowed and what is not

Amid the Covid pandemic, a fresh set of guidelines will come into force in Chennai from Monday. Amid the Covid pandemic, a fresh set of guidelines will come into force in Chennai from Monday.

After 17 days of intense lockdown in Chennai and suburban areas, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palanisami is all set to ease the restrictions in the region from Monday.

The state government had announced an intense lockdown for areas falling under the limits of Greater Chennai Police and other districts like Thiruvallur, Kancheepuram and Chengalpet between June 19 and June 31 till July 5.

On Saturday, the chief minister announced a separate set of guidelines for areas that fall under the limits of Greater Chennai police and for neighboring districts. Palanisami urged the public to extend full support to the government’s efforts.

A look at the latest guidelines:

Activities that are permitted in Thiruvallur, Kancheepuram and Chengalpet areas (except containment zones)

* Only small temples, mosques, dargahs and churches in rural areas with an annual income of less than Rs 10,000 will be open to public. These places should strictly adhere to social distancing and other standard operating procedures (SOPs) issued by the government.

* All Industries and export-oriented units are permitted to operate with 100 per cent employees. IT/ITES are permitted to operate with 100 per cent strength with work from home for at least 20 per cent of the force.

* All private offices are allowed to function with 100 per cent strength, however, work from home shall also be encouraged.

* Showrooms and large format shops (jewellery, textile shops), except in shopping malls, are permitted to operate with 50 per cent strength without air conditioning. Not more than five customers will be allowed inside at the same time to ensure social distancing.

* Tea shops, restaurants, vegetable shops and provision shops are permitted to function from 6 am to 8 pm. Restaurants shall be permitted to run with dine-in facilities with 50 per cent of seating facility. Tea shops will also be allowed to run in a similar fashion.

* Other shops, including retail vending (TASMAC) shops, are allowed to operate from 10 am to 8 pm. Delivery of all goods, including non-essential items through e-commerce, is permitted.

* Rental vehicles and taxis, including private cab aggregators, are permitted to run with not more than three passengers, excluding the driver

* Fish stalls and meat shops will be allowed to resume activity

Activities permitted in areas falling under the limit of Greater Chennai Police

* IT/ITEs are permitted to operate provided the company is offering transport facilities at 50 per cent strength to a maximum of 80 people

* All private offices, industrial establishments, and export-oriented units will be allowed to function at 50 per cent strength though work from home will be encouraged.

* Auto-rickshaws are permitted with two passengers, excluding the driver

* Showrooms and large format shops (jewellery, textile shops), except in shopping malls, are permitted to operate from 10 am to 6 pm with 50 per cent strength and without air conditioning. Not more than five customers will be allowed inside a shop at the same time.

* Vegetable and grocery shops will run between 6 am and 6 pm

* Take away (delivery) services will be permitted in hotels/restaurants from 6 am to 9 pm. The delivery employees should obtain identity cards from their respective organisation.

* Tea shops (only parcel ) are allowed to operate between 6 am and 6 pm

* Barber shops, saloons, spa and beauty parlors are allowed to function as per SOP and without air conditioning

* Fish stalls, meat shops to be allowed to function

However, there are certain activities that are prohibited throughout the state till July 31 midnight

* Major religious places will be closed and congregations prohibited in urban areas

* Tourists spots like Nilgris districts, Kodaikanal and Yercaud to remain shut

* Hotels and other hospitality services are not allowed to operate, except those meant for housing health, police, government officials, health care workers and stranded persons, including tourists, for quarantine facilities, etc.

* Shopping malls to remain closed

* Schools, Colleges, educational training/coaching institutions etc will also remain closed. Online/distant learning is encouraged

* International air travel of passengers will not be allowed, except for purposes permitted by the Home Ministry

* Metro and suburban train services will not be available

* Sports complexes and Stadia will be permitted without spectators

* Inter-state public transport will not be allowed till July 31; inter-district transport is suspended till July 15

