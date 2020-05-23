Tamil Nadu lockdown 4.0: Beauty parlours, salons to open from tomorrow, except in Chennai

The government had earlier allowed salons in rural areas to resume business from May 19. (Express photo) The government had earlier allowed salons in rural areas to resume business from May 19. (Express photo)

The Tamil Nadu government on Saturday allowed beauty parlours and salons across the state, except those in Greater Chennai police limits, to reopen from Sunday with certain riders.

The government had earlier allowed salons in rural areas to resume business from May 19.

On Saturday, Chief Minister K Palaniswami, while announcing that salons and beauty parlours can reopen from tomorrow, said the businesses should ensure both workers and customers wear masks and strictly enforce social distancing in the work place.

The shops should be disinfected at least five times a day and frequent hand washing should be practised, he said in a statement.

The shops can function from 7 am to 7 pm, but without using air-conditioners.

A worker or a customer who shows symptoms of COVID-19 cannot be allowed inside. Also, none living in the containment zones will be allowed to work at the salons, he added.

The nationwide coronavirus lockdown being enforced since March 25 has been extended till May 31 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to prevent the spread of the virus.

