Chennai, Tamil Nadu Live News Updates: Five arrested in LPG cylinder blast case in Coimbatore

Chennai News Live Updates, October 25: The Tamil Nadu police arrested five persons on Monday in connection with the LPG cylinder blast incident near a temple in Coimbatore’s Ukkadam on Sunday. Police identified the accused as Mohammad Thalka (25), Mohammad Asarudheen (25) of Ukkadam, Mohammad Riyaz (27), Feroz Ismail (27) and Mohammad Navaz Ismail (27) of GM Nagar. On Monday, the Tamil Nadu police intensified its investigation into the car explosion incident in the city, even as CCTV footage showed a group of men carrying a gunny bag from the house of Jemisha Mubeen, who was killed in the blast. State Director General of Police C Sylendra Babu had on Sunday said that “low-intensive” explosive material including potassium nitrate, used in making country bombs, were recovered from the house of Mubeen.

Meanwhile, the 25-year-old man who was killed in the car explosion was questioned by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in 2019 for his ties to a radical network related to Zahran Hashim, the mastermind of the Easter Sunday blasts in Sri Lanka. The death of Jameesha Mubin caused by an LPG cylinder blast on board a car has now sparked an investigation into a possible terror plot angle. Tamil Nadu Director General of Police C Sylendra Babu hasn’t ruled out a terror plot despite the fact that the police are keeping quiet because the evidence surrounding the blast is still hazy. According to Babu, they are looking into every possibility because the materials taken from his home “may have been meant for a future plan.”

In other news, the Tamil Nadu Marine Police has registered a case against Naval personnel in connection with a fisherman sustaining injuries after “warning shots” were fired at him, an official said here on Saturday. The FIR has been registered in Nagapattinam district by the marine police against Naval personnel for offences including causing grievous injuries, the official said. Reportedly, the personnel face charges like attempt to murder as well. The fisherman sustained bullet injuries on October 21 when the Navy fired “warning shots” in mid-sea and Chief Minister M K Stalin sought Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s intervention to prevent such incidents.