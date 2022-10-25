Chennai, Tamil Nadu Live News Updates: Five arrested in LPG cylinder blast case in Coimbatore

Chennai News Live Updates, October 25: The Tamil Nadu police arrested five persons on Monday in connection with the LPG cylinder blast incident near a temple in Coimbatore’s Ukkadam on Sunday. Police identified the accused as Mohammad Thalka (25), Mohammad Asarudheen (25) of Ukkadam, Mohammad Riyaz (27), Feroz Ismail (27) and Mohammad Navaz Ismail (27) of GM Nagar. On Monday, the Tamil Nadu police intensified its investigation into the car explosion incident in the city, even as CCTV footage showed a group of men carrying a gunny bag from the house of Jemisha Mubeen, who was killed in the blast. State Director General of Police C Sylendra Babu had on Sunday said that “low-intensive” explosive material including potassium nitrate, used in making country bombs, were recovered from the house of Mubeen.
Meanwhile, the 25-year-old man who was killed in the car explosion was questioned by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in 2019 for his ties to a radical network related to Zahran Hashim, the mastermind of the Easter Sunday blasts in Sri Lanka. The death of Jameesha Mubin caused by an LPG cylinder blast on board a car has now sparked an investigation into a possible terror plot angle. Tamil Nadu Director General of Police C Sylendra Babu hasn’t ruled out a terror plot despite the fact that the police are keeping quiet because the evidence surrounding the blast is still hazy. According to Babu, they are looking into every possibility because the materials taken from his home “may have been meant for a future plan.”
In other news, the Tamil Nadu Marine Police has registered a case against Naval personnel in connection with a fisherman sustaining injuries after “warning shots” were fired at him, an official said here on Saturday. The FIR has been registered in Nagapattinam district by the marine police against Naval personnel for offences including causing grievous injuries, the official said. Reportedly, the personnel face charges like attempt to murder as well. The fisherman sustained bullet injuries on October 21 when the Navy fired “warning shots” in mid-sea and Chief Minister M K Stalin sought Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s intervention to prevent such incidents.
Deepavali was celebrated across Tamil Nadu on Monday with fervour and gaiety.
The sounds of crackers rent the air as people enthusiastically burst fireworks.
In lines with a Supreme Court order, the Tamil Nadu government had specified that crackers should be burst from 6 am to 7 am and 7 pm to 8 pm.
Retailers reported brisk cracker sales earlier.
State Governor R N Ravi, leaders of various political parties including AIADMK's K Palanisalwami and BJP's K Annamalai greeted people on the occasion. PTI
Smog covers several parts of Trichy city in Tamil Nadu after Diwali celebrations, reports ANI.
(Photos: ANI)
Tamil film "Varisu", starring Vijay, is slated to be released on the occasion of Makar Sankranti next year.
Titled "Vaarasudu" in Telugu, the upcoming movie is directed by Vamshi Paidipally. Dil Raju and Shirish have produced the film under their production house Sri Venkateswara Creations.
Sankranti is the biggest festival in Telugu-speaking states, as well as in Tamil Nadu, thus the makers are looking forward to capitalising on the festival season, according to a press release issued by the makers on Diwali.
Paidipally ("Yevadu", "Maharishi") has penned the story of the movie, in association with Hari and Ashishor Solomon.
Also starring Rashmika Mandanna, "Varisu" is in the last leg of shooting.
Billed as a wholesome entertainer, the movie stars Prabhu, Sarath Kumar, Prakash Raj, Jayasudha, Srikanth, Shaam, Yogi Babu, Sangeetha and Samyuktha in key roles. PTI
Tamil Nadu on Monday recorded 198 new COVID-19 cases, while both the fresh infections as well as the active numbers continued to be on the decline.
Recoveries (383) outnumbered new cases, with the active cases being 2,939, according to a government bulletin.
The active cases were 3,124 on Sunday. No new virus-related deaths were reported today. With the addition of the new patients, the total positive cases so far mounted to 35,90,856.
Total recoveries were 35,49,869, while the toll from the virus stood at 38,048. A couple of districts showed no new infections. PTI
The Tamil Nadu government on Tuesday extended Deepavali holiday for schools and colleges for another day. Institutions to remain closed on October 25 as well for the benefit of students returning from their hometowns.
