Tamil Nadu: Linked to suicide of student, Karur school teacher ends life

A 44-year-old school teacher killed himself near Thuraiyur in Tamil Nadu’s Tiruchirapalli district on Wednesday, after allegedly getting linked to the suicide of a 17-year-old girl in Karur last week.

The teacher, identified as A Saravanan, was teaching at the private school in Karur where the girl had studied. He left a purported suicide note in which he pleaded innocence and said he was taking the step as he felt ashamed to face the students. He said he had done nothing wrong but the students doubted him and this had caused him great pain. “Please forgive me, I miss you all,” he purportedly said.

Last week, a class 12 student died by suicide in Karur and left behind a note that suggested she was sexually harassed by an unknown perpetrator.

The teacher reportedly left the school in Karur by Wednesday noon citing an emergency and went to his uncle’s house in Thuraiyur and died by suicide when he was alone.

Tiruchirapalli SP Sujitkumar told The Indian Express that they are carrying out an enquiry to see whether the teacher’s death had any connection with that of the student.

“The incident happened around evening on Wednesday. Upon receiving the information, the Thuraiyur police reached the spot and recovered the body. A case has been registered under section 174 of the CrPC. The postmortem process is still going on and we are conducting an enquiry to find out if the teacher’s death is connected with the sexual harassment (of the girl). Once the enquiry is completed, we will get to know the full details,” he said.

After the girl’s death, Karur witnessed widespread protests. Politicians and activists urged the district administration to take immediate action and arrest the accused. On Wednesday, college students of several Institutions blocked roads.

Some of them took a rally to Kaliyapuram bus stop in the town where Karur district collector T Prabhushankar pacified them.

The police formed special teams to investigate the girl’s death and conducted enquiries at the school and the neighbourhood where the girl was living.