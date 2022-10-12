Tamil Nadu likely to receive heavy rainfall for the next five days

Tamil Nadu, which has been witnessing downpour in the past couple of days, will continue to get heavy rainfall for the next five days, India Meteorological Department (IMD) said Wednesday.

Some districts have declared a holiday for schools and colleges in the past two days.

According to the IMD bulletin, a cyclonic circulation lies over Comorin area and its neighbourhood in lower tropospheric levels and a similar one over north Andaman Sea in lower tropospheric levels and is very likely to move nearly westwards in the next two to three days.

Forecast for the next five days

Light to moderate rain is likely to occur at many places with isolated thunderstorms and lightning over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal areas till October 16.

Heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places over Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Tiruppur, Dindigul, Theni, Madurai, Karur, Erode, Namakkal, Salem, Tiruchirappalli, Dharmapuri, Krishnagiri, Tirupattur, Tenkasi and Virudhunagar on Wednesday and Thursday.

More areas of Tamil Nadu are likely to experience heavy showers on Friday and Saturday. They include, Sivagangai, Ramanathapuram, Pudukkottai, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Kallakurichi, Nagapattinam, Mayiladuthurai, Perambalur, Ariyalur, Cuddalore, , Vellore, Tiruvannamalai, Virudhunagar, and Ranipet, apart from Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Tiruppur, Dindigul, Theni, Madurai, Erode, Salem, Namakkal, Karur, Tiruchirappalli, Krishnagiri, Dharmapuri and Tirupattur.

Isolated places in Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Tiruppur, Dindigul, Theni, Erode, Salem, Krishnagiri, Dharmapuri, Karur, Namakkal and Tiruchirappalli will continue to receive rainfall on Sunday.

According to the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) in Chennai, the sky condition is likely to be partly cloudy for the next 48 hours. Moderate rain with thunderstorms and lightning is likely to occur in some areas. The maximum and minimum temperature is likely to be around 33-34˚C and 26˚C respectively.