Law and order deteriorated under MK Stalin rule, EPS tells Tamil Nadu Governor

All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) interim general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami met Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi at Raj Bhavan in Chennai Wednesday and urged him to take note of several alleged irregularities by the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) government.

The AIADMK contingent, which included senior leaders like D Jayakumar, KP Munusamy, C Vee Shanmuga and SP Velumani, told the Governor the law and order situation deteriorated under the DMK rule in the last 18 months.

EPS said despite warnings from central intelligence agencies, the state government had not taken measures to prevent the Coimbatore blast on October 23 and if it had happened in a crowded place, several lives would have been lost.

He also added that the violent incidents in Kallakurichi, which took place in the aftermath of the death of a Class 12 girl, could have been prevented if the police had carried out proper investigation.

EPS said the government has not been able to contain the drug menace in the state due to the poor management skills of Chief Minister MK Stalin. He said the government sells alcohol 24×7 and is running bars illegally across the state without issuing tender.

He said that DMK’s Dravidian model was nothing but commission, corruption and collection and every department was corrupted. The AIADMK leader also alleged there was a shortage of medicines in government hospitals in the state.