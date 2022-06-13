Tamil Nadu launches scheme to address Covid learning loss in under-eights

A scheme aimed at ensuring that by 2025, all students under eight years of age in Tamil Nadu are able to read with comprehension and have basic arithmetic skills was inaugurated by Chief Minister MK Stalin on Monday.

Speaking at the launch of the ‘Ennum Ezhuthum’ scheme in Tiruvallur, Stalin said the Covid-19 pandemic had caused a huge learning gap in schoolchildren. The scheme aims to bridge the learning gap, he said.

The chief minister said that a committee was formed to design the syllabus for the scheme, which will help each student develop their own skill set. “A total of 92,386 primary teachers participated in the session organised to provide their opinions on the scheme. The scheme has been designed based on their suggestions,” he said.

If students are provided primary education properly and systematically, everything else will fall in place, the DMK leader said, hailing the initiative as “Dravidian model”.

The scheme will be implemented in government and government-aided schools for three years starting this academic year. Classes from 1-10 reopened on Monday after the summer vacation.

A media release said that interactive books–which use dance, storytelling, mono acting, bommalattam–were created for English, Tamil and mathematics. The books are available both in English and Tamil. Primary teachers were provided training for over 10 days.

“If someone says you can achieve something in your life without education, it is not an attempt to boost your self-confidence,” the chief minister said, adding that those who mislead people with such statements are in fact not happy that people are moving forward in life.

Stalin also visited a government high school and sat alongside the students to see how the teachers were handling classes.

In the 2021-22 budget, Rs 66.7 crore was allotted for the scheme.