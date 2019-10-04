Tamil Nadu: Man arrested in Lalitha Jewellery robbery case, hunt on for others

One person on Friday was arrested in connection with the robbery at a jewellery store in Tamil Nadu’s Tiruchirappalli district, where jewellery worth Rs 13 crore were stolen.

Police said Manikandan (32), a resident of Tiruchirappalli, was involved in similar cases in the past few years. He was caught after he tried to skip a check post for routine vehicle inspection in Vilamal town near Thiruvarur. His aide Suresh, however, managed to flee.

Police said some jewels were recovered from the accused and confirmed that the bar codes matched with the ones stolen from the jewellery store.

Under the supervision of Thanjavur DIG Loganathan and Thiruchirapalli DIG Balakrishnan, two additional special task forces have been deployed to nab Suresh and his accomplices who were involved in the theft.

Lalitha Jewellery, a three-storeyed building near Chathiram bus Stand, was burgled in the early hours of Wednesday after two-masked men entered the premises by drilling a hole in its wall. Chairman Kiran Kumar said jewellery worth Rs 13 crore was stolen from the store.

On Thursday, Tamil Nadu police released CCTV footage of two masked men entering the ground floor which houses the Gold and Diamond’s section. The theft had happened between 2- 3 am in the morning, the police officials told local media.

The jewellery store, which was opened five years ago, is located next to a government-aided school. The burglars reportedly reached a wall leading to the west end of the store through the school building, which was shut on account of quarterly exam holidays. They drilled a hole in the wall to gain entry, according to local media.