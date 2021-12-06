Tamil Nadu: 23-year-old arrested for killing, dumping her newborn in hospital’s flush tank

The Thanjavur Medical College and Hospital police in Tamil Nadu arrested a 23-year-old woman Monday for killing and dumping her newborn in the flush tank of a toilet in the hospital. The police said the woman dumped the infant’s body in the hospital’s ICU ward on Thursday.

The accused, Priyadarshini, hails from Budalur town. The police said she was admitted to the hospital on Thursday. “She was not married. On December 2, she gave birth to the baby in the toilet and dumped it in the flush tank before fleeing. On December 4, sanitary workers cleaning the toilet found the baby’s body in the flush tank,” a police official said. The hospital management then lodged a complaint.

Based on CCTV footage and other evidence, cops arrested Priyadarshini on Monday. Initially, they booked her under section 318 (concealment of birth by secret disposal of dead body). Based on the woman’s confession, the police later altered the section and booked her under 302 (punishment for murder) and 201 (causing disappearance of evidence of offence) of the IPC. She has been remanded in judicial custody.