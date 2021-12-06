scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, December 06, 2021
MUST READ

Tamil Nadu: 23-year-old arrested for killing, dumping her newborn in hospital’s flush tank

The police said the woman was not married. On December 2, she gave birth to the baby in the toilet and dumped it in the flush tank before fleeing.

By: Express Web Desk | Chennai |
Updated: December 6, 2021 4:29:38 pm
Delhi hospital attack Pitampura, Kuber Hospital and Urology Centre attack, doctors attacked Kuber Hospital and Urology Centre, delhi news, news, Pitampura hospital, Doctor assaulted , newborn baby dies during C-section , Indian ExpressOn December 4, sanitary workers cleaning the toilet found the baby’s body in the flush tank. (Representational)

The Thanjavur Medical College and Hospital police in Tamil Nadu arrested a 23-year-old woman Monday for killing and dumping her newborn in the flush tank of a toilet in the hospital. The police said the woman dumped the infant’s body in the hospital’s ICU ward on Thursday.

The accused, Priyadarshini, hails from Budalur town. The police said she was admitted to the hospital on Thursday. “She was not married. On December 2, she gave birth to the baby in the toilet and dumped it in the flush tank before fleeing. On December 4, sanitary workers cleaning the toilet found the baby’s body in the flush tank,” a police official said. The hospital management then lodged a complaint.

More from Chennai
Top News Right Now
Click here for more

Based on CCTV footage and other evidence, cops arrested Priyadarshini on Monday. Initially, they booked her under section 318 (concealment of birth by secret disposal of dead body). Based on the woman’s confession, the police later altered the section and booked her under 302 (punishment for murder) and 201 (causing disappearance of evidence of offence) of the IPC. She has been remanded in judicial custody.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Chennai News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Dec 06: Latest News

Advertisement