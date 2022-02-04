Tamil Nadu: Over 78% kids between 15-18 given at least one shot of Covid vaccine

Tamil Nadu Health Minister Ma Subramanian on Thursday said 78.49 per cent of children aged between 15-18 have taken at least one shot of a Covid-19 vaccine.

According to the minister, of the total eligible population of 33,46,000, at least 26,26,311 children have taken their first dose and 1,59,679 children have been fully vaccinated.

The health department started administering the Covid-19 vaccines to children on January 3. As the schools have reopened, the government will begin providing vaccines to the students at their school premises itself.

The state government is also conducting 600 camps across the state for the elderly, frontline workers and children between 15-18 years of age.

According to the state government’s data, 5,06,050 people are eligible for precautionary doses. Among them, as many as 4,17,908 have taken their shots (82.55 per cent).

90.42 per cent of the population have been administered Covid-19 vaccines

Overall, 9,54,74,779 people have been administered Covid-19 vaccines in the state. As many as 62,64,828 people are due for their first dose, 96,22,615 second. The state had been conducting mega inoculation camps to achieve 100 per cent vaccination.

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu on Thursday reported 11,993 new Covid-19 cases, pushing the cumulative caseload to 33,87,322. The state also registered 30 deaths taking the toll to 37,666. A total of 23,084 people got discharged in the last 24 hours, leaving 1,66,878 active cases. The total number of positive cases included 12 returnees from other countries and states.

Of the total cases, Chennai recorded 1,751 followed by Coimbatore (1,426), Chengalpattu (1,097), Tiruppur (1,017), Erode (689), Salem (578), Kanyakumari (463), and Tiruvallur (416).