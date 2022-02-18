Tamil Nadu on Kerala Governor’s ‘new Mullaperiyar dam’ talk: arbitrary, unacceptable

After Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan said in his policy address to the Assembly on Friday that the state government would go ahead with its plan to build a new dam on the Mullaperiyar considering people’s safety, the Tamil Nadu government condemned the statement and said it was “contrary to the decision taken by the Supreme Court in May 2014”.

Stating that the Supreme Court had ascertained the dam’s safety, Water Resources Minister Durai Murugan said, “There is no need for a new dam. It is also clear that Kerala cannot approach Tamil Nadu to build a new dam.”

“In this scenario, Kerala’s arbitrary decision to go ahead with the new dam project cannot be accepted. At any cost, the state of Tamil Nadu will be opposing such a move. The rights of Tamil Nadu cannot be compromised,” the veteran DMK leader said.

The governor also said Kerala would ensure Tamil Nadu “gets the water it needs”.

In November 2021 the Tamil Nadu government apprised the apex court of its opposition to a new dam in reply to a petition by the neighbouring state. Tamil Nadu had then asserted that the dam was “hydrologically, structurally and seismically safe”.

That the height of the storage level at 142 ft was endorsed by the Supreme Court in its May 2014 order, and safety aspects are being constantly monitored by a supervisory committee, the government had submitted, adding that any move to decommission the dam to build a new one would violate a series of judgments of the court.