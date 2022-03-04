Tamil Nadu requests Kerala to give permission for felling trees at Mullaiperiyar dam site

On Mullaiperiyar dam issue, the Tamil Nadu government on Thursday requested Kerala to allow felling 15 trees, take materials to the reservoir site for purposes including maintenance work and to set up Seismograph and Accelerograph.

TN Water Resources Minister Duraimurugan, writing to his Kerala counterpart Roshy Augustine, said the water resources and forest departments of Kerala were delaying “to permit to convey the materials and machinery to the dam site.”

This is for carrying out routine maintenance and repair works to be done as per the guidelines of Central Water Commission and in compliance with the orders of the Supreme Court, Duraimurugan said.

The TN Minister requested revocation of a Kerala government’s (forest department) order so as to allow felling of 15 trees in the reservoir area as it is essential for carrying out the ‘balance strengthening works’ as per the order of the apex court.

“You may recall that your government has persistently requested to install Seismograph and Accelerograph in the dam site, which was also recommended by Central Water Commission.”

Tamil Nadu has taken action to install them through the National Geophysical Research Institute, Hyderabad and the instruments are ready to be installed.

“However, my officers have informed that Forest Department of Kerala is not permitting to convey materials for erecting necessary platform/ pillars for installing the seismograph.”

Duraimurugan requested his Kerala counterpart’s personal intervention on the matter to allow materials to be conveyed, to repair the existing forest road and to cut the 15 trees, which is pending for a long period of time.

“I request your kind, positive and urgent response on the above issues so that we will be able to comply with the orders of the Hon’ble Supreme Court as early as possible.”