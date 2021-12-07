Kazhuveli wetland in Tamil Nadu declared bird sanctuary

The Kazhuveli wetland located near Villupuram in Tamil Nadu has been declared a bird sanctuary by the Environment, Climate Change and Forest Department, and will henceforth be called the ‘Kazhuveli Birds Sanctuary’.

The 5,151.60 hectares of land in Vanur and Marakkanam taluks will be the 16th bird sanctuary in Tamil Nadu.

According to a notification issued by the government, the proposal by the Principal Chief Conservator of Forest and Chief Wild Life Warden Shekar Kumar Niraj was accepted by Environment and Forest Secretary Surpiya Sahu.

“In exercise of the powers conferred in the subsection (1) of the section 18 of the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972, the Governor of Tamil Nadu hereby declares his intention to constitute the said area as Kazhuveli Wetlands Birds Sanctuary,” the notification read.

A happy day for us as Tamil Nadu gets a new Bird Sanctuary at Kazhuveli near Chennai. This will be TN’s 16th Bird Sanctuary. This brackish water wetland attracts a large number of birds being in the Central Asian flyway of migratory birds. #birds #TNBirdsanctuary #TNForesters pic.twitter.com/1DRkMoMFsP — Supriya Sahu IAS (@supriyasahuias) December 6, 2021

In the order, it was noted that the area of Kazhuveli brackish water lake wetlands in eight villages in Markkanam Taluk, including Nadukuppam, Seyyankuppam, Chettikuppam, Anumandai, Urani, Keelputhupattu, Konnimedu and Thirukannur, and five villages in Vanur Taluk, including Kilapakkam, Devanandal, Karattai, Kozhuvari and Kazhuperumbakkam in Villupuram district, is of adequate ecological, faunal, floral and geomorphological significance for the purpose of protecting, propagating and developing wildlife and its environment.

The sanctuary lies adjacent to the Bay of Bengal along the east coast.