Tamil Nadu: 53-year-old absconding doctor arrested for assaulting minor in Karur

A 53-year-old orthopaedic doctor, who was on the run after being booked under POCSO for sexually assaulting a minor girl in Karur, has been arrested.

According to the police, on November 13, the doctor had through his manager asked the 17-year-old girl to come to his hospital on the pretext of giving her a gift on the occasion of the Deepavali festival. The girl’s mother is an employee at the hospital.

When the girl went to the hospital, she was sexually assaulted by the doctor with the help of his manager. The girl later informed her mother about the incident, who registered a complaint at the All Women Police station.

Based on the complaint, the police had registered a case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act against the doctor and his manager. While the manager was arrested the next day (November 14), the doctor went absconding. He was nabbed on Wednesday during a vehicle check. He was arrested and produced before a Mahila court and later lodged in Karur sub-jail.