Tamil Nadu govt to install Karunanidhi statue at Anna Salai in Chennai: CM MK Stalin

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin Wednesday announced in the assembly that the government would install a statue of former chief minister and DMK leader M Karunanidhi at Anna Salai in Chennai.

Stalin said DMK MLA TKG Neelamegam requested in the assembly to build the Karunanidhi statue. Anna Salai earlier had a statue of Karunanidhi but it was damaged during the violence after AIADMK founder M G Ramachandran’s death in December 1987.

“A committee was formed and due permission was sought to keep a statue for Kalaignar at Anna Salai but it was later removed and you (Speaker) know the reason, I don’t want to get into the issue and waste time. Even a couple of days ago, Dravidar Kazhagam leader K Veeramani met me and placed the same demand. I said to him that the court has issued an order not to keep statues in public places but he said they had already sought permission and they are not seeking anything new,” Stalin said.

He added that Veeramani told him that statues of Periyar, Arignar Anna, MG Ramachandran are there in that stretch and hence Kalaignar’s statue should also be reinstated. “I will discuss with the law experts, we are bound to obey the orders of the court, but I assure that we will definitely keep a statue for Kalaignar at Anna Salai,” Stalin said.

Earlier on August 24, Stalin announced a memorial would be built for Karunanidhi, his father, at his resting place on Marina beach at a cost of Rs 39 crore. Stalin said it would be built on 2.21 acres of land. Recalling the contribution of Karunanidhi in various spheres such as education, social welfare, literature, urbanisation, infrastructure development, Stalin hailed his father as the architect of modern Tamil Nadu. Leaders across party lines, including the state’s main opposition AIADMK, welcomed the announcement.