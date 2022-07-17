Tamil Nadu: Violence breaks out in Kallaikurichi after girl dies by suicide alleging torture by teachers

Updated: July 17, 2022 12:36:56 pm
Violence broke out Sunday near Tamil Nadu’s Kallaikurichi as protesters demanding justice over the death of a girl student went on a rampage setting fire to vehicles and indulged in stone pelting, in which police personnel also became the target, PTI reported.
The agitators stormed the premises of a school at nearby Chinnasalem and set buses parked inside the institution’s premises on fire and attacked police personnel as well, police said.
A Class 12 student of a private higher secondary school at Chinna Salem near Kallakurichi in Tamil Nadu died by suicide on Tuesday night, after leaving behind a note alleging that she was being tortured by two teachers, police said. While the teachers denied the allegations, the parents and relatives of the student, blocked the Kallakurichi-Salem highway on Wednesday, raising slogans against the school management.
