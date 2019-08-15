Tamil Nadu Kalaimamani awards – full list of winners

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami conferred over 200 artists in the state with the coveted Kalaimamani award and various other awards for their contribution to art forms in Tamil Nadu from 2011 to 2018 at Chennai on Tuesday.

The awards, which were announced in March this year, were conferred after a gap of eight years and were awarded to 201 artists from 72 fields of art. Among them, eight senior artists were selected for the government’s financial assistance scheme.

The Kalaimamani awards are conferred by the Tamil Nadu Eyal Isai Nataka Manram to artists in the state to felicitate them for their achievements in performing arts and literature every year. Over 1,500 artists have been bestowed with the award till date.

While presenting the awards in the city at an event organised by the Tamil Nadu Eyal Isai Nataka Manram, EPS announced that the weight of the gold medal awarded to the artists as a part of the Kalaimamani award will be increased from three sovereigns to five henceforth. The CM also announced that the amount of pension that is provided to senior artists will be raised to Rs. 3,000 per month from this year.

After conferring the awards, EPS also announced that three special Kalaimamani awards, named after former Tamil Nadu chief minister, actress and dancer, J Jayalalithaa will be presented to artists every year in addition to the Kalaimamani awards.

Here is the full list of the recipients for the years 2011 to 2018:

Bharathi Award – The Bharathi award is awarded every year for contributions to Tamil literature.

2016 – Pulavar Pulamaipitthan for penning down lyrics and poems

2017 – Subbu Arumugam for expertise in Villupattu

2018 – Sivasankari for literature

Balasaraswathi Award – The prestigious Balasaraswathi awards are bestowed to Bharatanatyam doyens for expertise in Bharatanatyama every year.

2016 – C V Chandrasekar

2017 – Vyjayanthimala Bali

2018 – V P Dhananjayan and Shanta Dhananjayan (the Dhananjayans)

M S Subbulakshmi Award – The M S Subbulakshmi award, named after veteran singer M S Subbulakshmi are awarded to Carnatic musicians for expertise in Carnatic music annually.

2017 – C Saroja and C Lalitha (Bombay sisters)

2018 – Dr. T V Gopalakrishnan

Porkizhi Award – Porkizhi awards comprising of a sack of gold coins was awrded to senior performing artists in the state.

Kalaimamani awardee S Kandasamy Pillai for Religious Discourses

Kalaimamani awardee T S Sivaprakasam for Amateur Drama Artist

Rajalakshmi for Best Drama Actor

Kalaimamani awardee M Pichaiyappa for expertise in Kavadiattam

Kalaimamani awardee V R Tilakam for Best Actor among Senior Artists

Kalaimamani awardee Ammapettai Krishnamoorthy for expertise in Harmonium

Kalaimamani awardee Purisai N Subramaniya Nambiar for expertise in Street Play

Kalaimamani Awards, 2011 – The awards for the year 2011 were conferred to:

Keezhambur S Shankarasubramaniyan, Kovi Manishekaran, Lena Tamizhvannan, Dr. Tiruppur Krishnan for expertise in Tamil literature

C Ramaswami for expertise in Tamil poetry

Neyveli R Santhanagopalan for expertise in Carnatic music

Lalgudi Vijayalakshmi for expertise in Violin

Cherthala R Ananthakrishnan for expertise in Mridangam

Prapancham S Balakrishnan for expertise in Flute

T E Pazhaniswami for expertise in Nadaswaram

Kovilur K V Pazhanivel for expertise in Tavil

Pallatam S Venkataraman Rao for expertise in Harmonium

Janardhan Mitta for expertise in Sitar

Abaswaram Ramji for expertise in Light Music

Radhika Surajit for best Bharatanatyam teacher

Dr. Lakshmi Ramalakshmi for expertise in Bharatanatayam

K Suryashree for expertise in Kuchipudi

T K S Pugazhendi for

T Venkatraman for Best Drama Actor (Comedy)

M S P Kalaimani for Best Drama Actor (Musical)

R Rajashekar, Kutti Padmini and P Rajasekar for Best Actor

P Pandu for Best Drama Actor (Comedy)

Puliyur Roja for Choreography

B S Sasirekha for Best Playback Singer

P Kasi for Best Costume Designer

Harikesanallur Venkatraman for Best Art Critic

Kunniyur R Kalyanasundaram for expertise in Live Music Performance

A Rajakili for expertise in Villupattu

Kalaimamani Awards, 2012 – The awards for the year 2011 were presented to:

Vasuki Kannappan and Ilakkiyavithi Iniyavan for expertise in expertise in Tamil literature

Tamizharuvi M P Ramalingam for Best Orator

S R Ashok Kumar for Best Journalist

A Subbulakshmi Ganapathy for Best Author

Maharajapuram C Ramachandran and Dr. Mahanathi Shobana Vignesh for expertise in Carnatic music

Mudikondan S N Ramesh for expertise in Veena

T Ravichandramohan for expertise in Flute

P V Thirumoorthy for expertise in Nadaswaram

A V Ayyavu for expertise in Percussion

R M Deenadayalu for expertise in Morsing

Udayalur K Kalyanaraman for expertise in Devotional Music

M U Premkumar for expertise in Harmonium (musical)

Vishaka Hari for expertise in Harikatha

Anita Guha for best Bharatanatyam teacher

Bala Devi Chandrasekhar and Revathy Ramachandran for expertise in Bharatanatayam

R Mahalingam for expertise in Bhagavatha Mela

N Mahalingam and N S Parvathy for Best Drama Actor

S S Senbagamuthu for Best Actor and Best Drama Actor

T Rajashree and B R Varalakshmi for Best Actor

S Ulaganathan for expertise in Gaana songs

Chitra Lakshmanan for Best Director

N V Anandakrishnan for Best Cinematographer

N Sivajirao for expertise in Kavadiattam

S Yogalingam for expertise in Puraviattam

Kalaimamani Awards, 2013 – The awards for 2013 were awarded to:

Dr. Bala Ramani for expertise in Tamil literature

Dr. T K Subramanian for Best Author

Dr. Shuba Ganesan and Sugantha Kalamegham for expertise in Carnatic music

P G Venkatesh for expertise in Violin

Rashmi Menon for expertise in Mohiniattam

C V Chandramohan for Best Actor and Director

R Krishnaraj for Best Playback Singer

Prasanna and Nalini for Best Actor

Kanchana Devi and Sarada for Best Actor among Senior Artists

R Pandiarajan for Best Character Actor

T P Gajendran for Best Actor (Comedy)

Judo K K Rathnam for best Stunt Choreographer

T Velmurugan and Paravai Muniyamma for Best Folk Singers

M Somasundaram for Best Puppet Show

Sculptor K Thirugnanam for Best Sculptor

Kalaimamani Awards, 2014 – The Kalaimamani awards for the year 2014 were given to:

Aikkan for expertise in Tamil literature

Dr. R V Kamalakannan for Best Author

Poet M Thirunavakkarasu for expertise in Tamil poetry

Meera Nathan, R Vijayalakshmi and R Chitra (Mambalam sisters) for expertise in Carnatic music

P V Balasai for expertise in Flute

K S Senthilkumaran and Shanthi Senthilkumaran (Nadaswaram couple) for expertise in Nadaswaram

Pandanallur S Pandian for Best Bharatanatyam teacher

M S Subramanian and U M Kannan for Best Drama Actor

Thanjai P K Selvam for Best Drama Actor and Director

Karthi and Saravanan for Best Actor

Ponvannan for Best Character Actor

Suresh Krishna for Best Director

Malathi for Best Playback Singer

N A Tara for Best Choreographer

A V Jayaram for Best Cultural Promotion

News Ananthan for Best Journalist

K A Satyabalan for Best Folk Singer

Kalaimamani Award, 2015 – The awards for the year 2015 were conferred to:

A K P Kathirvelu for expertise in Tamil literature

Shyamala Venkateswaran and A Vadivelan for expertise in Carnatic music

Dr. R Hemalatha for expertise in Violin

Tiruvallur Vaidyanathan for expertise in Mridangam

Geetha Krishnamurthy for expertise in Veena

T P J Selvarathnam for expertise in Nadaswaram

M Mayilswami for expertise in Saxaphone

Sarayusai and J Suryanarayanamurthy for expertise in Bharatanatyam

Madhu Balaji for Best Drama Actor

Prabhu Deva for Best Actor

A N Pavitran for Best Director

Vijay Antony for Best Music Composer

R Rathinavelu for best Cinematographer

Gaana Bala for Best Playback Singer

Bharathi Thirumagan for expertise in Villupattu

S Andrews for expertise in Percussion

Sudha for Best MC

Kalaimamani Awards, 2016 – Kalaimamani awards for the year 2016 were presented to:

K N Kodandam and Pavalar K Guhanandam for expertise in Tamil literature

Dr. Nirmala Sundararajan for expertise in Carnatic music

S Chandru for expertise in Harmonium

P Vijayagopal for expertise in Flute

M K S Natarajan for expertise in Nadaswaram

S Jayachandran for expertise in Percussion

Padma Shankar for expertise in Violin

Jayanthi Ramachandra for Best Bharatanatyam teacher

Rajeshwari Sainath for expertise in Bharatanatyam

Sri Hari for Best Drama Producer

M Shanmugam for Best Drama Actor

Srilekha Rajendran for Best Small Screen Actor

Sasikumar for Best Actor

M S Bhaskar and Thambi Ramaiah for Best Character Actor

M Soori for Best Actor (Comedy)

T Rajagopalan for expertise in Religious Discourses

Tarapuram C Kalarani for Best Folk Singer

Nellai Sundararajan for Best Journalist

Kalaimamani Awards, 2017 – The awards for the year 2017 were presented to

S Soumya, Dr. Prema Rangarajan, R Suryaprakash, Dr. T Lokanatha Sharma and Sriram Parasuram for expertise in Carnatic music

H Sivaramakrishnan for expertise in Ghatam

A N Bhagyalakshmi for expertise in Flute

T K Ranganatha Pattacharyar for expertise in Tavil

Roja Kannan and Priya Murali for expertise in Bharanatyam

R S Jayalatha for Best Drama Actor (Musical)

G Sivan Srinivasan for Best Small Screen Actor

K Nallasivam for Best Drama Actor

Priyamani for Best Actor

K R Singamuthu for Best Actor (Comedy)

Hari for Best Director

Yuvan Shankar Raja for Best Music Composer

Kalaignanam for Best Producer

Seshadri Nathan Sukumaran for Best International Photographer

Stills Ravi for Best Photographer

V Rajaneethi for Best Silambattam teacher

T Thavamani for expertise in Karakattam

P Raja for expertise in Thappattam

C Samudram for expertise in Naiyandi Mela Nadaswaram

Sujatha Sivaprasad for expertise in Villupattu

Prakash M Swami for Best Journalist

Kalaimamani Awards, 2018 – The awards for 2018 were awarded to:

Dr. S Amudhakumar for Best Medical Journal Writer

Isaikkavi Ramanan for expertise in Tamil poetry

Dr. K Ganesan, Nirmala Periyaswami and Manavai Ponmanickam for expertise in Tamil literature

Professor A M James for Best Author

S J Janani, Lakshmi Mohan, Vidya Subramanian, Shanmukapriya and Haripriya (Priya sisters) and Rajakumar Bharathi for expertise in Carnatic music

S Manibharathi for expertise in Violin

Veena M Raghavan for expertise in Veena

Thiruppanandhal S Balasubramaniam for expertise in Nadaswaram

K Satyanarayanan for expertise in Keyboard

Thanjai V Rajan for expertise in Light Music

Padmalakshmi Suresh for Best Bharatanatyam teacher

Nandini Ramani, Lavanya Shankar, Niveditha Parthasarathy, Vignesh Mahadevan, Dr. Latha Rajendran and P Muralidharan for expertise in Bharatanatyam

S Varadarajan for Best Drama Actor

Srikanth for Best Actor

A M Ratnam for Best Producer

Ravivarman for Best Cinematographer

Unnimenon for Best Playback Singer

A Muthulakshmanrao and P Muthuchandran for Best Leather Puppeteer

K Kumaravel for expertise in Percussion

S A Karupayya for expertise in Naiyandi Mela Nadaswaram

Apart from artists, institutions across Tamil Nadu which have been propagating and promoting various art forms were awarded shields at the event. The winners are as follows:

Sri Krishna Gana Sabha, Chennai

Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan, Chennai

Salem Amateur Arts, Salem

The Rolling Shield was bagged by Goodwill Stage in Salem.

The star-studded event was presided by Tamil Nadu Speaker P Dhanapal.