TN government says elephant Joymala ‘absolutely doing good’ after PETA claims ‘ill treatment’

The Tamil Nadu government Monday said Joymala, an elephant in its care, was “absolutely doing good”, a day after the People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) alleged the animal was being tortured. Joymala has been leased to Tamil Nadu from the Assam government for six months. She is housed at the Andal temple in Srivalliputhur in Chennai.

On Monday, the state government’s Hindu Religious & Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) Department shared a video of the elephant with her caretaker.

“Elephant Joymala in Srivilliputhur Andal Temple. Absolutely doing good. Taken good care by the present team. Bathing facility has also been created. Some fake videos are circulating in social media. This video is taken today. 5.9.22,” the department said.

The Tamil Nadu government seemed to be responding to an allegation made by PETA on September 4 that the elephant was subject to ill treatment by the mahouts. “Elephant Joymala needs help to recover from her psychological trauma, to be removed from her place of abuse & sent to a Project Elephant-approved rescue centre where she can receive specialist care, live unchained, & in the company of other ellies,” PETA tweeted.

Tagging Chief Ministers Himanta Biswa Sarma and M K Stalin, Madhuri tweeted: “Dear Sirs, please send elephant Jeymalyatha alias Joymala to a rescue centre where she can receive specialised care, live free & be in the company of her fellow beings. She needs help to recover from her trauma.”