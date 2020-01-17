Three dead, several injured during Jallikattu events across Tamil Nadu

Over 700 bulls had taken part in the competition at Alanganallur. Over 700 bulls had taken part in the competition at Alanganallur.

Three people died and several others were injured on Friday during the Jallikattu (bull-taming event) proceedings across Tamil Nadu.

In Madurai’s Alanganallur village, two people died and 23 people were injured. Ten of the grievously injured, which included bull owners, spectators and competitors were rushed to the Rajaji Government hospital for treatment.

The deceased have been identified as Sridharan and Chellapandi. While Sridharan was gored to death by a bull during the competition, Chellapandi had fainted and succumbed while watching the event.

The world-renowned bull-taming event at Alanganallur, which attracts thousands of spectators is the most important Jallikattu competition in the state. This year, over 700 bulls and 900 bull tamers took part in the competition which commenced at 8 am amid Kaanum Pongal celebrations in the state.

Hundreds of participants who took part in the event were unable to tame the bulls of Tamil Nadu Health Minister C Vijayabaskar and Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK) general secretary TTV Dhinakaran until the end of the day.

Close to 600 bulls and 300 bull tamers took part in the competition at Avarangadu. Close to 600 bulls and 300 bull tamers took part in the competition at Avarangadu.

With the Tamil Nadu government taking precautions this year to reduce casualties, more than 2,000 police personnel were deployed at Alanganallur to ensure security and crowd management during the event. Several ambulances were also stationed around the arena.

Meanwhile, 53 people were injured and one spectator was killed after being gored by bulls during Jallikattu tournaments at Avarangadu village in Trichy on Friday. The injured were given treatment the government hospital in Trichy. Close to 600 bulls and 300 bull tamers took part in the competition at Avarangadu.

At Vanniyan Viduthi in Pudukottai, around 50 people, both competitors and spectators were left injured after being gored by the bulls during Jallikattu bouts in the village. Over 500 bulls and 200 bull tamers had competed in the tournament here.

For all the latest Chennai News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd