Tamil Nadu International Kite Festival begins tomorrow in Mamallapuram, here are the details

August 12, 2022 12:59:39 pm
The first Tamil Nadu International Kite Festival (TNIKF), organised by Global Media Box in association with the state tourism department, will take place in Mamallapuram from August 13 to August 15.
Tourism Minister M Mathiventhan and Minister for Mini Small and Micro Enterprises Tha Mo Anbarasan are set to inaugurate the mega event which is set to take place at TTDC Ocean View on East Coast Road (ECR), located around 57 km from Chennai.
According to the organisers, in this three-day festival, professional kite flyers from various countries, including Thailand, Malaysia and the US, besides India, will take part. Of the 10 teams that participate in the festival, six are from India and four from other countries.
The event will begin at noon and will take place till 9 pm. The festival will also see food stalls, musical performances and a talent show for kids.
Subscriber Only Stories
Sandeep Nanduri, managing director, Tamil Nadu Tourism Development Corporation (TTDC), told indianexpress.com that the festival would not harm birds or animals in any way. “These are like helium-filled balloons that would be tied by rope to the ground. There is no involvement of banned substances like manjha here. These balloons would fly up to a maximum of 25 feet so there is absolutely no threat to birds,” he said.
Event details
August 13, Saturday – noon to 9 pm
Music band Thaikkudam Bridge (6 pm onwards)
August 14, Sunday – noon to 9 pm
Music performance (6 pm onwards): An Instrumental performance by the veena virtuoso Kalaimamani Rajhesh Vaidhya for 90 minutes Followed by a vocal-based performance featuring singers Nithyashree, Anand Aravindakshan and Diwakar.
August 15, Monday – noon to 8 pm
Kids’ talent show
The entry is free for children (up to 12 years). For adults, the ticket price ranges from Rs 150.
For more details, log onto https://www.tnikf.com/
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Chennai News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Laal Singh Chaddha box office collection day 1: Aamir Khan-starrer tanks with one-fifth of Thugs of Hindostan’s opening
Laal Singh Chaddha box office collection day 1: Aamir Khan-starrer tanks with one-fifth of Thugs of Hindostan's opening
Karan Johar shocked after Sonam Kapoor calls Kiara Advani, Kriti Sanon 'underrated': 'They think they're big stars in their head'
What is the significance of India's talks with NATO?Premium
How a lazy mason cleared hurdles, built a new home
Latest News
Tamil Nadu International Kite Festival begins tomorrow in Mamallapuram, here are the details
1.6 lakh candidates register for JEE Advanced 2022
Pune: August rainfall helps major dams reach full capacity
Noida Supertech twin towers demolition: SC extends deadline by one week to August 28
Another Delhi school flags poor construction work, DoE seeks report from PWD
Syrma SGS Technology IPO opens today: Here’s everything you need to know
Equal pay deal for US women’s soccer approved by judge
Karnataka: Two killed in clash between two communities in Koppal district
‘No such thoughts’: Nitish Kumar says no aspirations of being Opposition PM face
Why this Finnish town is saying yes to nuclear waste in its backyard
Sara Ali Khan rings in her birthday in New York with a motivating note to self: ‘Always love yourself’
Kareena Kapoor on claims she disrespected audience with her comments about boycott Laal Singh Chaddha trend: ‘I want people to watch the film’