Tamil Nadu International Kite Festival begins tomorrow in Mamallapuram, here are the details

The first Tamil Nadu International Kite Festival (TNIKF), organised by Global Media Box in association with the state tourism department, will take place in Mamallapuram from August 13 to August 15.

Tourism Minister M Mathiventhan and Minister for Mini Small and Micro Enterprises Tha Mo Anbarasan are set to inaugurate the mega event which is set to take place at TTDC Ocean View on East Coast Road (ECR), located around 57 km from Chennai.

According to the organisers, in this three-day festival, professional kite flyers from various countries, including Thailand, Malaysia and the US, besides India, will take part. Of the 10 teams that participate in the festival, six are from India and four from other countries.

The event will begin at noon and will take place till 9 pm. The festival will also see food stalls, musical performances and a talent show for kids.

Sandeep Nanduri, managing director, Tamil Nadu Tourism Development Corporation (TTDC), told indianexpress.com that the festival would not harm birds or animals in any way. “These are like helium-filled balloons that would be tied by rope to the ground. There is no involvement of banned substances like manjha here. These balloons would fly up to a maximum of 25 feet so there is absolutely no threat to birds,” he said.

Event details

August 13, Saturday – noon to 9 pm

Music band Thaikkudam Bridge (6 pm onwards)

August 14, Sunday – noon to 9 pm

Music performance (6 pm onwards): An Instrumental performance by the veena virtuoso Kalaimamani Rajhesh Vaidhya for 90 minutes Followed by a vocal-based performance featuring singers Nithyashree, Anand Aravindakshan and Diwakar.

August 15, Monday – noon to 8 pm

Kids’ talent show

The entry is free for children (up to 12 years). For adults, the ticket price ranges from Rs 150.

For more details, log onto https://www.tnikf.com/