scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, August 12, 2022

Tamil Nadu International Kite Festival begins tomorrow in Mamallapuram, here are the details

Of the 10 teams that participate in the festival, six are from India and four from other countries.

By: Express Web Desk | Chennai |
August 12, 2022 12:59:39 pm
tamil nadu kite festivalThe festival will also see food stalls, musical performances and a talent show for kids. (Photo: https://www.tnikf.com)

The first Tamil Nadu International Kite Festival (TNIKF), organised by Global Media Box in association with the state tourism department, will take place in Mamallapuram from August 13 to August 15.

Tourism Minister M Mathiventhan and Minister for Mini Small and Micro Enterprises Tha Mo Anbarasan are set to inaugurate the mega event which is set to take place at TTDC Ocean View on East Coast Road (ECR), located around 57 km from Chennai.

According to the organisers, in this three-day festival, professional kite flyers from various countries, including Thailand, Malaysia and the US, besides India, will take part. Of the 10 teams that participate in the festival, six are from India and four from other countries.

The event will begin at noon and will take place till 9 pm. The festival will also see food stalls, musical performances and a talent show for kids.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Explained: What is the significance of India’s talks with NATO?Premium
Explained: What is the significance of India’s talks with NATO?
The toxic Fathers of St. Xavier’s, KolkataPremium
The toxic Fathers of St. Xavier’s, Kolkata
At native village, locals still have faith in Nitish but some doubt his p...Premium
At native village, locals still have faith in Nitish but some doubt his p...
Delhi Confidential: Opposition leaders skip Jagdeep Dhankar’s swear...Premium
Delhi Confidential: Opposition leaders skip Jagdeep Dhankar’s swear...

Sandeep Nanduri, managing director, Tamil Nadu Tourism Development Corporation (TTDC), told indianexpress.com that the festival would not harm birds or animals in any way. “These are like helium-filled balloons that would be tied by rope to the ground. There is no involvement of banned substances like manjha here. These balloons would fly up to a maximum of 25 feet so there is absolutely no threat to birds,” he said.

Event details

August 13, Saturday – noon to 9 pm

Music band Thaikkudam Bridge (6 pm onwards)

August 14, Sunday – noon to 9 pm

Music performance (6 pm onwards): An Instrumental performance by the veena virtuoso Kalaimamani Rajhesh Vaidhya for 90 minutes Followed by a vocal-based performance featuring singers Nithyashree, Anand Aravindakshan and Diwakar.

August 15, Monday – noon to 8 pm

Kids’ talent show

The entry is free for children (up to 12 years). For adults, the ticket price ranges from Rs 150.

More from Chennai

For more details, log onto https://www.tnikf.com/

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Chennai News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
First published on: 12-08-2022 at 12:59:39 pm

Most Popular

1

Laal Singh Chaddha box office collection day 1: Aamir Khan-starrer tanks with one-fifth of Thugs of Hindostan’s opening

2

Laal Singh Chaddha box office collection day 1: Aamir Khan-starrer tanks with one-fifth of Thugs of Hindostan's opening

3

Karan Johar shocked after Sonam Kapoor calls Kiara Advani, Kriti Sanon 'underrated': 'They think they're big stars in their head'

4

Derecognising parties over freebies is anti-democratic: Supreme Court

5

NEET UG 2022: Result likely in third week of August, says senior NTA official

Featured Stories

The toxic Fathers of St. Xavier's, Kolkata
The toxic Fathers of St. Xavier's, Kolkata
August 12, 1982, Forty Years Ago: Mandal deferred
August 12, 1982, Forty Years Ago: Mandal deferred
Explained: What is the Rs 6,000 crore toll tax 'scam' in Delhi's MCD?
Explained: What is the Rs 6,000 crore toll tax 'scam' in Delhi's MCD?
Explained: What is the significance of India's talks with NATO?
Explained: What is the significance of India's talks with NATO?
Kukis among those worried as Manipur Assembly nod to NRC stirs complex wa...
Kukis among those worried as Manipur Assembly nod to NRC stirs complex wa...
AAP’s welfare model vs BJP’s labharthi: Kejriwal eyes dividends in freebi...
AAP’s welfare model vs BJP’s labharthi: Kejriwal eyes dividends in freebi...
The Rs 6,000 crore toll tax 'scam' in Delhi's MCD
Explained

The Rs 6,000 crore toll tax 'scam' in Delhi's MCD

Bengaluru woman goes to Delhi HC to stop friend’s euthanasia trip to Europe

Bengaluru woman goes to Delhi HC to stop friend’s euthanasia trip to Europe

Students have understood JNU not a place for 'anti-national' activities, says chancellor Saraswat

Students have understood JNU not a place for 'anti-national' activities, says chancellor Saraswat

What is the significance of India's talks with NATO?
Explained

What is the significance of India's talks with NATO?

Premium
Two killed in clash between two communities in Koppal district
Karnataka

Two killed in clash between two communities in Koppal district

Opinion | The toxic Fathers of St. Xavier's, Kolkata

Opinion | The toxic Fathers of St. Xavier's, Kolkata

Premium
Oppn leaders skip Dhankar's swearing ceremony as V-P
Delhi Confidential

Oppn leaders skip Dhankar's swearing ceremony as V-P

Premium
How a lazy mason cleared hurdles, built a new home
Champion steeplechaser

How a lazy mason cleared hurdles, built a new home

Laal Singh Chaddha: Aamir Khan falls back on easy crutches in a meandering tale
Movie Review

Laal Singh Chaddha: Aamir Khan falls back on easy crutches in a meandering tale

Premium
Are 'farm to face' beauty products the next big thing in the world of skincare?

Are 'farm to face' beauty products the next big thing in the world of skincare?

Airtel preparing to lead India’s 5G revolution, sets timeline for 5G service launch
SPONSORED

Airtel preparing to lead India’s 5G revolution, sets timeline for 5G service launch

Get ‘Prices of the Past’ today with CRED, this Independence Day
SPONSORED

Get ‘Prices of the Past’ today with CRED, this Independence Day

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 12: Latest News
Advertisement