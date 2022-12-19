Tamil Nadu International Balloon Festival to be held from Jan 13-15 in Coimbatore

The eighth edition of the Tamil Nadu International Balloon Festival (TNIBF) is set to take place during Pongal this year, from January 13 to 15, at Pollachi in Coimbatore district.

Hot air balloons from various countries, including Brazil, Netherlands, Canada, Belgium, Spain, Vietnam, France, Thailand and the United Kingdom will arrive for the festival. The event will be organised by Global Media Box in association with the state tourism department.

Speaking to indianexpress.com, Benedict Savio, director, Global Media Box, said this is the first time they will be conducting the event in a grand manner by bringing about a carnival atmosphere.

“It is more like a family carnival. This is going to be the first time in all these editions where we actually get to conduct the event like a carnival, including food, music, games, etc. We thank the Tamil Nadu tourism department for its support. Usually, these kinds of events, like balloon festivals, are held to promote destination tourism like the Albuquerque International Balloon Festival in the USA. This will invite people to step out of their houses and witness hot air balloons of different shapes fly high in the sky. Previously, we used to have five or six balloons, but this year we have around 12 balloons. Pilots from several countries are visiting our state to fly these balloons,” he said.

According to the organisers, the hot air balloons will be in different shapes and sizes. Of the total number of balloons, about three will be specially shaped ones from Brazil, Canada and Belgium. The one from Canada is a ‘Blue Bear’ balloon, while it will be a ‘Dino’ balloon from Brazil and a cartoon balloon from Belgium.

The TNIBF this year features performances by Kerala-based music band Thaikkudam Bridge and a music fusion by veena maestro Rajhesh Vaidhya, among other performances. There will also be plenty of activities, including tethered balloon rides, food and games.

Savio noted that in the last edition, they recorded a footfall of around 25,000 in three days and this year they expect it to be much higher. Tickets will be sold in three categories – General Pass, Silver Pass and Gold Pass for three days. Children will be allowed free entry.