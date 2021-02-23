Tamil Nadu Interim Budget 2021-22: Key take-ways from deputy CM O Panneerselvam’s speech

Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam presents the state interim budget for the year 2021-22 at Chennai's Kalaivanar Arangam on Tuesday.

Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister and Finance Minister O Panneerselvam presented the state interim budget for the year 2021-22 at Chennai’s Kalaivanar Arangam on Tuesday. This was the 11th budget speech for OPS under the AIADMK government.

During his introductory speech, O Panneerselvam stated that a total of Rs. 13,352 crore had been spent by the state government on COVID-19 relief operations in Tamil Nadu following the outbreak of the pandemic in March, 2020. He said that the impact of the pandemic has been echoed in the interim budget.

Follow Tamil Nadu Budget 2021 Live Updates

With rising costs, the budget indicated that the state’s fiscal deficit is expected to be 4.99 per cent. The state debt, which is currently at Rs, 4.85 trillion is set to increase to Rs. 5.7 trillion, said OPS. Following the presentation of the interim budget for the year 2021-22, revenue has been projected at Rs 1,80,700.62 crore.

While concluding the budget speech, O Panneerselvam added that the ruling AIADMK will return to head the government and will complete the projects stated in the budget.

Here are the key take-ways from the interim budget 2021-22:

# Rs. 19.42 crore allocated to health sector, after playing a robust role in containing the spread of COVID-19 in Tamil Nadu since the outbreak of the pandemic in the state in March last year

# Rs 5,478 crore allocated for higher education. School education sector allocated Rs. 34,181 crore

# Rs. 1738 crore allocated towards the state’s agriculture sector. Additional Rs. 5000 crore allocated towards crop loan waiver. Relief provided for loss of paddy due to natural disasters hiked from Rs. 13,000 per hectare to Rs. 20,000 per hectare

# Tamil Nadu police department allocated Rs. 9567 crore. Additional Rs. 100 crore allocated towards modernisation

# Rs. 3700 crore allocated under PM housing scheme. Subsidy for roofing hiked to Rs. 70,000

# Rs. 1953.98 crore allocated for nutrition programme

# Adi Dravidar department allocated Rs. 1932 crore. Additionally, Rs. 100 crore allocated to improve the residential accommodations of the community with basic amenities. Rs. 1276 crore also allocated towards the Tribal sub-project in the State.

# Rs. 1700 crore allocated towards special schemes for the disabled to provide them with ease of access and other facilities.

# Amma mini clinics, launched in December last year to provide essential healthcare services to the downtrodden allocated Rs. 144 crore in the budget.

# Rs. 4371 crore distributed to beneficiaries under the state marriage assistance scheme. Further, gold worth Rs. 1791 crore distributed to 12.5 lakh people over the last 10 years under the state marriage financing scheme

# 40 lakh households to be provided with drinking water connection at a cost of Rs 3,016 crore, with Rs. 6,453 allocated to the Water Resources Department

# Rs. 5171 crore allocated for Phase 2 of road development project. Rs. 6448 crore allocated for Chennai-Kanyakumari industrial route project

# Tamil Nadu receives Rs. 1492 stimulus from the World Bank to finance the state’s housing sector

# Rs. 3140 crore allocated for development projects by the Greater Chennai Corporation

# 62 investment projects worth Rs. 39,941 crore granted approval

Opposition stages walkout ahead of budget presentation

Ahead of the session, the Opposition led by DMK on Tuesday boycotted the presentation of the budget in the Tamil Nadu assembly and walked out of the House.

As soon as the House convened for the budget and for tabling the demands for advance grants, Speaker P Dhanapal called Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam to present the interim financial statement.

However, DMK Deputy leader Duraimurugan was on his feet and sought the Chair’s permission to express the party’s ‘view’. The Speaker replied that the budget has to be tabled and whatever the DMK leader spoke would not go on record.

Following this, all the DMK members stood up and sought the Speaker’s permission to allow Duraimurugan to convey the party’s opinion. As Panneerselvam began reading the budget, DMK members walked out after raising slogans for a while against the government.

Congress members, too, staged a walkout in their wake.

(With PTI inputs)