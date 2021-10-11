Tamil Nadu DGP issues instructions for trifurcation of Greater Chennai Commissionerate

Tamil Nadu DGP C Sylendra Babu has issued instructions for trifurcation of the Greater Chennai Police (GCP). Last month, Chief Minister MK Stalin had announced the formation of two new commissionerates in Tambaram and Avadi. Special officers ADGP M Ravi and ADGP Sandeep Rai Rathore were appointed to head the new commissionerates.

M. Ravi and Sandeep Rai Rathore have been appointed as Special Officers for the formation of the Police Commissionerates in Tambaram and Avadi. pic.twitter.com/DhWT5VC80T — Janardhan Koushik (@koushiktweets) October 1, 2021

In the communiqué addressed to Chennai Commissioner of Police Shankar Jiwal and two other special officers on Saturday, the DGP said the existing GCP Commissionerate with 137 taluk police stations would now have 104 police stations.

He said the new Avadi Commissionerate would function with 20 police stations from the current GCP and five from Tiruvallur district, and the new Tambaram Commissionerate would function with 13 police stations from the existing GCP, two from Kancheepuram district and five from Chengalpattu district.

The DGP asked the special officers to send a detailed proposal regarding the strength required for armed reserve and motor transport, special units, equipment, machinery, vehicles, mobility and so on. It was noted that initial proposals regarding the jurisdiction of the new commissionerates and the manner in which it would be supervised with the officers should reach the head of the state police within a week.

“The Special Officers shall identify suitable accommodation in consultation with Commissioner, Greater Chennai Police and commence full-fledged operation as Special Officers of the new Commissionerates latest by October 30,” the communiqué read.

The 20 police stations which would come under the jurisdiction of Avadi Commissionerate from GCP include Milk Colony, Redhills, Manali, Sathangadu, Manali New Town, Ennore, Mangadu, Poonamallee, Nazarathpet, Muthapudupet, Pattabiram, Ambattur, Ambattur Estate, Korattur, Thiruverkadu, SRMC, Avadi, Tank Factory, Thirumullaivoyal and Thirunindravur. Meanwhile, Vellavedu, Sevvapet, Sholavaram, Minjur and Kattur stations would be annexed from Thiruvallur.

Similarly, the 13 police stations which would come under Tambaram Commissionerate from GCP include Tambaram, Chromepet, Selaiyur, Chitlapakkam, Peerkankaranai, Kunrathur, Pallavaram, Sankar Nagar, Pallikaranai, Perumbakkam, Semmencherry, Kannagi Nagar and Kanathur.

Somangalam, Manimangalam from Kancheepuram district and Otteri, Guduvancheri, Maraimalar Nagar, Thalambur and Kelambakkam from Chengalpattu district would also be part of the Tambaram Commissionerate.