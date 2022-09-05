Tamil Nadu inoculates 12.28 lakh people against Covid-19 in mega vaccination drive

Tamil Nadu on Sunday inoculated 12.28 lakh people against COVID-19 in the 35th mega vaccination exercise held in the state.

A total of 78,337 people received the first dose, 2,91,028 the second jab, while 8,59,628 got the precautionary booster dose, a release said here.

The total number of people who were vaccinated above the age of 18 years with the first dose comprises 96.39 per cent and the second dose 90.61 per cent.

Minister for Health and Family Welfare Ma Subramanian, Principal Health Secretary P Senthil Kumar, inspected the vaccination camps in Chennai along with the Greater Chennai Corporation Mayor Priya Ranjan among others.

The department commenced the mass vaccination programme beginning September 12, 2021 which has been held in over 50,000 camps including primary health centres, government schools, anganwadi centres among others.

According to the press release, 19,76,537 people (93.19 per cent) in the age group of 12-14 years were administered the first dose of vaccination while 14,98,193 (70.64 per cent) second shot.

Of those aged between 15-17 years, the release said 30,50,267 people (91.16 per cent) received the first dose and 25,81,517 (77.15 per cent) second.

The precautionary booster doses were administered to 70,41,453 (16.94 per cent) people till date.

During the 34 mega vaccination campaigns conducted by the department till last week, 5.10 crore people have benefited, the release added.

State sees 470 new Covid-19 cases; nil deaths

Tamil Nadu on Sunday registered 470 fresh coronavirus infections, pushing the aggregate to 35,70,567 while the toll remained unchanged at 38,036.

As many as 494 people recovered in the last 24 hours, aggregating to 35,27,521 leaving 5,010 active cases, a medical bulletin said here.

Chennai and Coimbatore continued to witness marginal increase in daily cases with 84 infections (against 82 on Saturday), Coimbatore 64 while the remaining were scattered across other districts.

Kallakurichi, Perambalur and Ramanathapuram recorded zero new cases. Twenty two of the 38 districts reported new cases below 10.

The state capital leads among districts with 2,140 active infections and overall 7,87,794 coronavirus cases.

A total of 19,989 samples were tested in the last 24 hours, pushing the cumulative number of tests so far to 6.89 crore, the bulletin said.