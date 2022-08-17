Tamil Nadu: Liquor sales worth Rs 273 crore through TASMAC on eve of Independence Day

August 17, 2022 11:44:06 am
The Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation Ltd (TASMAC) earned Rs 273.92 crore through its liquor outlets on August 14, the eve of Independence Day, according to officials.
Since the liquor outlets remained closed on Independence Day, on August 14, Sunday, there was a mad rush among the tipplers to buy and store alcohol.
Among all cities, Madurai recorded a sale of Rs 58.26 crore followed by Chennai with Rs 55.77 crore, Salem (Rs 54.12 crore), Trichy (Rs 53.48 crore) and Coimbatore (Rs 52.29 crore).
Tamil Nadu BJP president K Annamalai took to Twitter and blamed the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) government for alleged double standards.
August 11th: TN CM takes a pledge to create an intoxication-free TN.
August 14th: TN state-owned enterprise TASMAC registers a one-day record sale of ₹273.92 Crores through the sale of liquor.
The @arivalayam party never ceases to amaze us with their appalling hypocrisy!
— K.Annamalai (@annamalai_k) August 16, 2022
