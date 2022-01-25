Tamil Nadu: IMD predicts light to moderate rain in Chennai, coastal areas for 4 days

Several areas in Chennai received light showers Monday morning and the sky remained cloudy throughout the day. The IMD has forecast light to moderate rainfall in the city for the next four days.

For the next 48 hours, the sky is likely to be generally cloudy and the maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 32 degrees Celsius and 23 degrees Celsius, respectively. On January 29 and 30, the sky is likely to be partly cloudy.

According to the Regional Meteorological Centre in Chennai, light to moderate rain is likely to occur at isolated places over coastal Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal for the next four days and dry weather is likely to prevail over the rest of the state.

Here’s the forecast across Tamil Nadu for the next four days:

Tuesday, January 25: Light to moderate rain is likely to occur at isolated places over coastal Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal areas. Mainly dry weather is likely to prevail over the rest of Tamil Nadu.

Wednesday, January 26: Light to moderate rain is likely to occur at isolated places over coastal Tamil Nadu, adjoining interior districts of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal areas.

Thursday, January 27: Light to moderate rain likely at isolated places over Ariyalur, coastal Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal areas. Mainly dry weather is likely to prevail over the rest of Tamil Nadu.

Friday, January 28: Light to moderate rain likely to occur at isolated places over Ariyalur, Tiruchirappalli, coastal Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal areas. Mainly dry weather is likely to prevail over the rest of Tamil Nadu.