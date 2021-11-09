Tamil Nadu: IMD predicts extremely heavy rainfall till Nov 11

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday said extremely heavy rainfall is likely to hit some parts of Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh on November 10 and 11. The forecast warns of flooding in low-lying areas as well as catchment areas of reservoirs and lakes.

A cyclonic circulation lies over the southeast Bay of Bengal and the adjoining south Andaman Sea extending up to middle tropospheric levels are likely to form a low pressure area over the southeast Bay of Bengal in the next 24 hours. The weather system is likely to move west–northwestwards by the early morning of November 11 by concentrating into a depression, which is likely to reach near the northern Tamil Nadu coast.

The IMD said isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely over Tamil Nadu on November 8 and 9 and heavy to very heavy rain at few places with isolated extremely heavy showers very likely on November 10 and 11. “Heavy to very heavy rain with extremely heavy falls at isolated places are also likely over south coastal Andhra Pradesh during the same period,” the statement said.

Waterlogging due to heavy rains in Chennai. (Twitter/@koushiktweets) Waterlogging due to heavy rains in Chennai. (Twitter/@koushiktweets)

While some parts of Chennai city, including residential neighbourhoods and roads, remained flooded on Monday, water was largely receding on Monday.

Chief Minister M K Stalin who visited a majority of the affected areas on Sunday continued his inspections on Monday.

Opposition leader Edappadi K Palaniswami also visited rain affected areas on Monday evening and charged that the DMK government failed to take sufficient precautionary measures to face the northeast monsoon.