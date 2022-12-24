Tamil Nadu Idol Wing to use Blockchain for complaints, grievances

The Tamil Nadu Idol Wing CID has launched a unique digital platform – the first of its kind initiative on Blockchain – to receive anonymous information on idol smuggling, possession, sale of illicit antique idols, the Idol Wing said on Friday.

It is modelled on a move by the Firozabad district police in UP to utilise the emerging technology to receive complaints from public on Blockchain.

Blockchain, a database or ledger shared in a computer network, stores information electronically in digital format.

“Besides, the staff of Idol Wing can also submit their grievances on the Blockchain, which is also the first of its kind. The public can lodge their complaints on the decentralised Blockchain at: “complaints.tnidols.com” Idol Wing DGP K Jayanth Murali said.

A couple of weeks ago, the Idol Wing had launched the NFTs (Non-Fungible Tokens) and SBTs ( Soul Bound Tokens), which are also Blockchain-based initiatives.

Other reads | Kamal Haasan urges Tamils living in Delhi to take part in Bharat Jodo Yatra

Using the Blockchain’s immutable nature, the Idol Wing now has an efficient and secure way to track and store data, he said.

Blockchain has several advantages over traditional methods of complaint lodging. For example, it would be easier to track and monitor the progress of a complaint, and would ensure that the Wing handles each complaint with the same accuracy and consistency. Additionally, it would provide an audit trail, allowing for easier identification of any issues or concerns with how complaints get handled.

Advertisement

“Overall, using the Blockchain by Idol Wing would help create a more reliable and secure system for tracking and resolving complaints. This initiative will not only help the informants to furnish information on idol thefts and smugglers but also help the public to lodge complaints on the Blockchain,” Murali said.

Informants posting information on the chain leading to a seizure or arrest of an idol thief or smuggler will be rewarded with Soul Bound Token / Digital Medal or an NFT.

Similarly, the grievances submitted by the Idol Wing personnel will be attended to by the officer concerned within a fortnight and an action taken report will be posted on the Blockchain within a week.

Advertisement

This technology can also be used to store information on complaints, makes it easier to track and analyse complaints and identify any potential issues. Adopting the innovative technology can revolutionise how police complaints get handled.

The Idol Wing, in a release here, said this initiative was launched in partnership with Guardian Link.