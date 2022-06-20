Tamil Nadu HSC, SSLC results out; 93.8% pass class 12, 90.1% class 10

The Tamil Nadu Directorate of Government Examinations (TNDGE) on Monday announced the state Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC-class 12) and Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC-class 10) examination results.

Of the 8,06,277 students who wrote the class 12 exams, 7,55,998 passed, ensuring a pass percentage of 93.76 per cent, up from the 92.3 per cent recorded last year. As for class 10, of the 9,12,620 students who wrote the exams, 8,21,994 passed, for a pass percentage of 90.07 per cent, down from the 95.2 per cent recorded last year.

The pass percentage for class 12 girls is 96.32 per cent, higher than the 90.96 per cent recorded by boys. The gap is wider for class 10 as 94.38 per cent girls passed the SSLC examination against 85.83 per cent boys.

As for class 12 core subjects, 634 scored full marks in physics, 1,500 in chemistry, 1,858 in mathematics, 47 in botany, 22 in zoology, 3,827 in computer science, 4,634 in commerce, 4,540 in accountancy, 1,146 in economics and 1,151 in business mathematics.

Of the 7,499 higher secondary schools in Tamil Nadu, 2,628 secured a pass percentage of 100. Among these 246 are government schools. Peramblur, Virudhunagar and Ramanathapuram topped with the pass percentage among the districts.

As for class 10, 3,841 students scored full marks in science, 2,186 in mathematics and 1,009 in social science.

Kanyakumari, Peramblur, and Virudhunagar topped with the class 10 pass percentage among the districts

As many as 2,824 (of the total 3,095) differently-abled and 71 (of the total 74) prisoners managed to clear the class 12 exams. A total of 31,034 failed to appear for the HSC exams this year.

As many as 5,424 (of the total 6,016) differently-abled and 133 (of the total 242) prisoners also managed to clear the class 10 exams. A total of 42,519 failed to appear for the SSLC exams this year.

The results were announced in the presence of School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi. He thanked the students who took measures to write their board examinations despite the challenges posed by the Covid-19 pandemic.