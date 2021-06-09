Tamil Nadu: HR & CE department uploads temple documents on their website

The digitization of papers, regarding properties and assets owned by temples across the state commenced last month.

Aiming at achieving transparency in the managing of the temples under its ambit across the state, the Tamil Nadu Hindu Religious and Charitable and Endowments Department (HR &CE) uploaded ownership documents pertaining to the lands belonging to temples on its website on Wednesday.

Particulars of the lands to the extent of 3,43,647 acres has been published in the first phase-out of a total of 4,78,272 acres of land identified to belong to the temples in Tamil Nadu. On Tuesday, HR & CE Minister minister PK Sekar Babu said 70 per cent of the total property containing the ownership documents will be uploaded on the website. He added that there are over 36,000 temples under the department’s control and the verification of title deeds was on.

“Title deeds of temple lands were corroborated with the software available with the state Revenue Department. These were classified into three categories viz. fully compatible, partly compatible, and new group. Steps will be taken to ensure that the title deeds of all the lands belonging to the temples are in the name of the temples concerned,” he said.

Sekar added that about 3,43,647 acres currently identified as compatible and the ‘A’ Register / Urban Land Survey Record and Cita of those lands will be published on the department’s website on Wednesday for public viewing.

The digitization of papers, regarding properties and assets owned by temples across the state commenced last month in line with the poll promise made by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin. The decision to make the documents available in the public domain was taken by the newly elected government amid a campaign by the BJP, RSS and spiritual guru Jaggi Vasudev to get temples in Tamil Nadu “freed from the clutches of the government,” alleging misappropriation and neglect.

