Tamil Nadu: How to rectify errors in voter card?

Tamil Nadu Chief Electoral Officer Satyabrata Sahoo has recently announced that voters in the state will be able to rectify errors in their Elector’s Photo Identity Cards (EPIC) from August 16.

Advertising

The Electors’ Verification Programme (EVP) will be carried out by Booth Level Officials (BLO) to clean up the voter list following a slew of complaints from voters. Most of the complaints ranged from wrong photographs to spelling errors in names and addresses.

Those who want to make changes in their voter IDs can also do it online on the National Voters Service Portal (NSVP). The service can also be availed by voters who have misplaced or lost their old cards, or whose cards have been damaged.

Voters need to log on to the NSVP website, where they have to fill in the required details on Form 001 and submit their reasons for obtaining a new card. The whole process can be done within a few minutes and submitted online.

Voters who are unable to make the changes online can get the errors rectified in person, with BLOs expected to carry out door-to-door checks from September 1.