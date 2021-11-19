scorecardresearch
Friday, November 19, 2021
Tamil Nadu: 9, including four kids, dead in house collapse in Vellore’s Pernambut

Chief Minister MK Stalin said a solatium of Rs five lakh would be provided to each to the family of the deceased and Rs 50,000 to those injured in the accident.

By: Express News Service | Chennai |
Updated: November 19, 2021 1:24:59 pm
Commuters wade through a waterlogged area following heavy rain, in Chennai on Nov. 10, 2021. (PTI)

Nine people, including four children and five women, died after a residential building collapsed at Pernambut town in Vellore Friday morning following incessant heavy rains. At least seven people were also injured in the incident.

Due to heavy rains in Vellore for the past few days, most of the areas are inundated.

Speaking to Indianexpress.com, Vellore Collector P Kumaravel Pandian said the building was old and weak and could not withstand the heavy rains.

He said due to the rains and subsequent inundation, some of the neighbours had also taken shelter in the house Thursday night.

The collector also said the rescue operation has been completed and those injured are undergoing treatment.

Expressing his condolences to the family of the deceased, Chief Minister MK Stalin said a solatium of Rs five lakh would be provided to each to the family of the deceased and Rs 50,000 to those injured in the accident.

