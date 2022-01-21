Phase II of Hogenakkal project will be implemented at cost of Rs 4,600 crore: TN CM Stalin

The Tamil Nadu government will prepare a detailed project report to implement the second phase of the Hogenakkal combined drinking water project for Dharmapuri and Krishnagiri districts at an estimated cost of Rs 4,600 crore, Chief Minister M K Stalin said on Thursday.

Announcing a slew of schemes for the district, the Chief Minister said the proposed project would further augment the drinking water supply to the people.

The Hogenakkal combined drinking water project was launched by former Chief Minister M Karunanidhi in 2008 when Stalin held the Local Administration portfolio. This water supply and fluorosis mitigation project caters to the requirement of 3 municipalities, 17 town panchayats and 7,639 rural habitations in the two districts.

“Dharmapuri always reminds me of the self-help group programme launched by Kalaignar (as late Karunanidhi was called) and the Hogenakkal project,” Stalin said while virtually inaugurating several completed projects in Dharmapuri district, laying the foundation stone for new initiatives and providing welfare assistance to the beneficiaries, from Chennai.

“In order to further enhance the quantum of drinking water being supplied through the Hogenakkal project, a detailed project report will be evolved to implement the second phase of the project at an estimated cost of Rs 4,600 crore,” the Chief Minister said.

Also, he announced a new flyover between Kottaiyur in Salem district and Ottanur in Dharmapuri district to decongest the traffic, new link road projects for Rs 250 crore, a new milk processing plant for Dharmapuri, a new SIPCOT Industrial Park for Dharmapuri besides an additional office building within the Dharmapuri collectorate at an estimated cost of Rs 40 crore.

The Chief Minister inaugurated government buildings constructed at a cost of Rs 46.20 crore, laid foundation stone for 591 new buildings totally valued at Rs 35.42 crore, in Dharmapuri district. An official release said the Chief Minister distributed welfare assistance to about 13,587 persons on the occasion.