Tamil Nadu: Hoax bomb threat to Mettur dam, caller arrested in Salem

A 57-year-old man was arrested in Tamil Nadu’s Salem district on Saturday for allegedly making a hoax call in an inebriated condition to blow up the Mettur dam.
The Police Control Room in Chennai had received a brief call on Friday night that a bomb placed at the dam will explode and the call was immediately disconnected. Based on the phone call, police in Salem and Coimbatore were sounded alerts.
The Bomb Detection and Disposal squad immediately rushed to Mettur and carried out searches in and around Stanley reservoir throughout the night and also beefed up security in the entire area, they said.
The call was traced to Mecheri, about 15 kilometres from Mettur, where 57-year-old Mahalingam was arrested, police said. Upon inquiry, the man said he had called the control room under the influence of liquor.
Subscriber Only Stories
The accused was produced before a local court and remanded to custody.
No torture of animals even for illustrative purpose: Madras HC
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Akshay Kumar on consecutive box office failure: ‘If my films are not working, it is my fault. Have to make changes...’
How Web 3.0 can transform the digital ecosystem in IndiaPremium
CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
Latest News
Vijay Deverakonda on boycott Bollywood trend: ‘Shouldn’t we release our movies?’
Paralympic champ Sumit Antil breaks world record again; sometimes pain is like a stab to the stump, he says
It’s game on in crucial Telangana bypoll: KCR holds meeting, Amit Shah follows
Delhi Police busts international immigration racket, movie financier among 4 held
Bowled in right areas, didn’t think about wickets: Mohammed Siraj
‘It is necessary to fight your lazy self’: Milind Soman on his public fitness initiative ‘Lifelong Fight Lazy Run’
Bandra-Worli Sea Link toll collection tender: HC rejects MEP Infra-Ozoneland plea against disqualification by MSRDC
Panchayat polls in sight, Om Prakash Chautala to begin touring villages from Aug 22
Party facing flak over corruption, Tejashwi Yadav issues code of conduct for RJD ministers
Finland asks: Does a prime minister have a right to party?
Werder stun Dortmund with three late goals for 3-2 comeback win
Archana Puran Singh shares BTS clips from the new season of The Kapil Sharma Show. Watch