Tamil Nadu Health Minister inspects warehouse storing drugs to be sent to Sri Lanka

Tamil Nadu Health Minister Ma Subramanian, Health Secretary J Radhakrishnan and other officials on Saturday inspected the warehouse in Chennai where the medicines that the state government is planning to send to Sri Lanka are stored.

A few weeks ago, the state government had unanimously passed a resolution urging the Centre to permit the state government to send essential commodities, including rice, pulses, dairy products and medicines to Sri Lanka amid the ongoing crisis. However, it has not specified a timeframe as to when the supplies will be shipped.

Addressing reporters, Subramanian said Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin has ordered to send 137 types of medicines worth Rs 28 crore to the Island nation.

“In the initial phase, after analysing the immediate requirement for Sri Lanka, we have shortlisted 53 varieties of medicines worth Rs 8.87 crore. They would be packed in 700 cartons and carried in refrigerators,” he added.

Subramanian informed that the cartons will have a label reading “From People of India to People of Sri Lanka” and all the goods would be dispatched through the Union Government.

The Health Minister further stated that the state government has enough stock of sthe medicines for the next three months. He said a total of 32 drug warehouses are operating in Tamil Nadu and drugs worth Rs 240 crore are stored inside them. He added that the newly created six districts would also have drug warehouses and the state government had allotted Rs 30 crore to build them.