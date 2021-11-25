Tamil Nadu health minister: Over 76% of eligible population got first Covid vaccine dose

Tamil Nadu Health Minister Thursday said 76.23 per cent of the eligible population have been administered the first dose of the vaccine while 40.31 per cent have got their second dose. He was speaking while inspecting a vaccination camp in Chennai.

The 11th mega vaccination camp is being organised across the state Thursday and a total of 50,000 camps have been organised by the health department, including 1,600 in Chennai. Subramanian said they aim to inoculate two lakh people in the capital city of Tamil Nadu Thursday.

According to a statement from the health department, a total of 6,74,66,158 people have been administered Covid-19 vaccines in Tamil Nadu so far. As of November 23, as many as 73.46 lakh persons are due for their second dose of vaccines in the state.

The minister said through a door-to-door campaign, the state was able to inoculate 1.27 lakh people in Chennai. He said as per the directions of Chief Minister M K Stalin, they are aiming to achieve 100 per cent first dose coverage by the end of November.

The state began conducting the mega vaccination drives from September 12. In the last camp conducted on November 18 amid the heavy rainfall, 18.21 lakh people took their jabs.

Vaccination data as provided by the Health Department:

1st drive (12/09/2021): 28.91 lakh

2nd drive (19/09/2021): 16.43 lakh

3rd drive (26/09/2021): 25.04 lakh

4th drive (03/10/2021): 17.04 lakh

5th drive (10/10/2021): 22.85 lakh

6th drive (23/10/2021): 23.27 lakh

7th drive (30/10/2021): 17.20 lakh

8th drive (14/11/2021): 16.40 lakh

9th drive (18/11/2021): 8.36 lakh

As per the latest report, a total of 9,11,427 people have been vaccinated Thursday as a part of the mega vaccination programme.